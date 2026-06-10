One Raptors Trade That Could Change Everything This Summer

The Toronto Raptors are due for changes this offseason after coming one game short of reaching the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

They fell in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving them hope that they aren't far off from building a true Eastern Conference contender. This could mean they are due for a trade this offseason and they may explore another deal with the Sacramento Kings for Domantas Sabonis.

Talks around the trade deadline were rampant between the Kings and Raptors, but they ultimately could not come up with an agreement. Now that the offseason is afoot, trade talks could resume between the two sides.

Domantas Sabonis Trade Talks Have One Big Obstacle

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis rebounds against Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Raptors nearly traded for Sabonis ahead of the February trade deadline, but the two sides could not find common ground. The Kings wanted a first-round pick from the Raptors that Toronto was unwilling to part ways with. The Kings would likely want the No. 19 overall pick from the Raptors in any potential deal, but not much is expected to change from Toronto's side of the deal.

The Kings are also rumored to be fans of RJ Barrett, who would almost certainly have to go in a potential deal with the Kings. Barrett is entering the final year of his contract with the Raptors, and former Knicks general manager Scott Perry now works with the Kings. Perry was part of the front office that drafted Barrett with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He would be the most logical player to swap spots with Sabonis if a deal were to be made.

Sabonis provides a lot of potential as one of the top rebounders in the league. He led the NBA in rebounding in each of the previous three seasons before this one, but knee injuries limited him to just 19 games this past season with the Kings.

The Raptors are dealing with a big man of their own with injury issues in Jakob Poeltl, so they likely wouldn't want both of them on the roster. Therefore, Poeltl would have to be someone that goes to Sacramento or a third team in order for salaries to match.

Poeltl is one of the hardest contracts to move in the league at this time, which was also the case at the trade deadline. Until that is resolved, a trade between the Kings and Raptors for Sabonis appears unlikely.

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