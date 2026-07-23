3 Things the Raptors Need Before Training Camp

The Toronto Raptors are in the middle of a crazy offseason, which has them looking to make the jump into the next tier of Eastern Conference contenders.

The offseason is far from finished, so here's a look at three things the team needs before the start of training camp in early September.

The Kawhi Leonard Trade to Complete ... or At Least an Answer

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are somewhat stuck until there is a resolution in regards to the investigation surrounding Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing allegations of circumventing the salary cap. The trade involving the Raptors and Clippers agreed to send Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in exchange for Gradey Dick, Brennan Ingram and multiple first-round picks.

With reports coming out that there might not be a resolution until the start of training camp, it could jeopardize how the Raptors move into the season. They don't necessarily want to bring a pair of players they traded into the roster.

In a perfect world, this trade gets pushed through tomorrow, and the Raptors can move towards extending Leonard on a new contract. They can officially put everything else behind them and move forward. Just getting clarity on the issue will allow the Raptors to pivot if they need to, opening up doors for possible trades.

Finalize the Third Two-Way Contract

Oregon center Nate Bittle passes the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Raptors only have two players on two-way contracts, but they are allowed a third one. Candidates for this include Oregon centre Nate Bittle and former 2023 second-round pick Seth Lundy, who was the team's leading scorer in the Las Vegas Summer League.

There is a possibility that the Raptors make both players part of their two-way squad this season. If the Raptors figure out the Leonard situation and get him on the roster, Toronto could then move Chucky Hepburn or Jaden Bradley onto the active 15-man squad as the 14th player that the team needs.

That would open up another two-way slot, giving Lundy and Bittle a chance to develop and play in the league at times throughout the year.

A New Contract Extension for RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RJ Barrett is entering the final year of his contract and will become a free agent in 2027. It's clear after the team's postseason run against the Cleveland Cavaliers that Barrett is someone who can continue to grow and be a regular part of this Raptors team for the foreseeable future.

His price tag is only going to increase, so getting the hometown hero on a new contract will allow him to play without the fear of getting injured and tanking his entire career.

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