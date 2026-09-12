Optimizing the Raptors Starting Lineup and Rotation After Kawhi Leonard News

The trade for Kawhi Leonard hasn’t been processed yet due to the Los Angeles Clippers’ front office changes that need to be reshuffled. This has put the trade on a further hold while the Toronto Raptors still hang in the balance of this trade.

However, it seems as if Leonard is carrying on with business as usual and fully expects to be a part of the Raptors roster come training camp. Several outlets have updated the Raptors’ depth charts to reflect the trade, even though it hasn’t been made official yet.

Given the trade is still hanging in the balance, we can assume that it will be processed at some point within the coming weeks. With this dragging on over the course of the summer, it’s been difficult for the Raptors’ front office to construct their roster given the uncertainty around this transaction.

The main acquisition was bringing in veteran forward Kyle Anderson this offseason. This move provides depth at the forward position as he brings his leadership qualities to the Raptors’ young players. Draft picks aside and the eventual subtraction of Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick, there hasn't been any drastic changes with this roster.

Once Leonard is in a Raptors uniform, the starting lineup should be pretty well solidified.

At first glance, it may seem that the bench is pretty well determined. Jamal Shead heads the back up point guard position with Ja’Kobe Walter rounding out the backcourt off the bench. It’s the forwards in the second and third units that will be vying for more rotational minutes.

SF Jamison Battle

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) motions to a teammate during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s time for Battle to definitively carve out his role with the Raptors bench unit. He’s taken strides over the last two seasons showcasing his ability to shoot effectively from beyond the arc. Entering his third year, Coach Darko may rely on him for more spacing as a source of three-point volume off the bench.

The addition of a defensive stalwart like Kawhi alleviates some of the need for lockdown down defense from the entire bench unit. Last year, we saw Collin Murray-Boyles shuffle in defensively to cover for Brandon Ingram's inefficiencies. This year, the instant offence that Battle can provide may be a focal point in the second unit.

SF Allen Graves

Jun 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors 2026 first round draft pick Allen Graves (center) sits courtside with head coach Darko Rajakovic (right) during a game between the Phoenix Mercury and Toronto Tempo at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is your Sandro Mamukelashvili replacement. Allen Graves will begin his NBA career coming off the bench, as he’ll take some time adjusting to the Raptors’ system. It will be interesting to see how they utilize Graves, as he brings a unique skillset as a ball handler. He’s more than capable of creating for his teammates which works in favor of seeing increased minutes.

It’s his focus on defense that will allow Rajakovic to plug and play him in lineups. With Brandon Ingram in the lineup, they would have relied on him to be more of a defensive spark plug off the bench. With Kawhi, he can play as more of a complementary piece that has the ability to facilitate. Don’t be surprised though if they choose to slowly ramp him into his role as this next player might see more floor time to start the season.

PF Kyle Anderson

Apr 8, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (12) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some might forget that Kyle Anderson and Kawhi Leonard were teammates on the San Antonio Spurs from 2014-2018. ‘Slo Mo’ was one of the beneficiaries in minutes when Kawhi was injured, especially in the 2017-2018 season where he started 67 games. That chemistry is important and certainly a reason why they decided to extend an offer sheet to him. Expect Anderson to slide into expanded minutes if and when Kawhi is sidelined due to rest or injury.

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