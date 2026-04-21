3 Raptors Who Cost Toronto Most in Game 2 Loss vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are picking up the pieces after a 115-110 loss in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers inside Rocket Arena.

Wow, it was only a ten-point loss. The Raptors were clearly the inferior team throughout the night, and three players in particular hurt Toronto's chances at pulling out a win.

Here's a look at the three players who cost the Raptors the most in their latest loss against the Cavs.

Jakob Poeltl

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell looks to shoot while being defended by Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Poeltl’s impact on the floor was undeniable when he was out there, but his limited availability was a glaring issue in Game 2. Despite being the primary interior presence for the Raptors going into the game, Poeltl logged just nine minutes of action.

During that brief stint, he managed two points and four rebounds, but his absence forced Toronto to rely on smaller rotations against the Cavaliers' formidable frontcourt of Evan Mobley (25 points) and Jarrett Allen.

Poeltl's inability to stay on the floor, whether due to matchup issues or tactical decisions, left a void in the paint that Cleveland exploited to the tune of a 53 percent team field goal percentage.

Simply put, the Raptors were struggling mightily with Poeltl on the court. They operate better without him. That's unfortunate, considering how much money he makes, but the Raptors have to play their best lineups, even if it doesn't include their projected starter.

Brandon Ingram

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Tasked with being a primary scoring engine, Brandon Ingram saw plenty of opportunities but struggled to convert them into meaningful momentum. Ingram logged 36 minutes, the second-most on the team, yet finished with only seven points.

Ingram went 3-of-15 (20 per cent) from the field and 1-of-3 from deep.

Ingram recorded 5 turnovers, the highest on the team, often stalling the Raptors' rhythm during critical transition opportunities.

Ingram finished the night at a -15, illustrating that the Raptors were significantly outscored during his heavy-usage stretches.

For the Raptors to stay competitive in the series, Ingram must find a way to balance his 36-minute workload with higher-percentage finishes and better care of the basketball.

After clamoring for more shots following a Game 1 loss, Ingram's latest performance is not helping his case. It's a rough two-game stretch for Ingram, who has been very strong in his first season with Toronto.

He'll have to find that rhythm he once had in the next two games for the Raptors. Otherwise, their season could come to an end sooner than they had hoped.

Jamal Shead

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson looks to pass while being guarded by Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Shead continues to earn the trust of the coaching staff, logging 38 minutes in relief of starting point guard Immanuel Quickley. While his defensive energy was palpable, racking up two steals and a block, his offensive efficiency hindered Toronto’s comeback efforts.

Shead finished with just three points, which was a far cry from the 17 he had in Game 1. The defense he had was impressive, but he needs to garner more looks if he is going to cover for Quickley.

While other Raptors like Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter and Sandro Mamukelashvili also stepped up off the bench, the team needs to get Shead more looks, especially considering how hot he was from distance in Game 1.

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