3 Reasons Raptors Can Actually Upset Cavaliers
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The No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors are staring down a difficult first-round matchup against the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.
While the Cavs are heavy favorites, the regular-season series tells a much more competitive story. Toronto has specific tactical advantages that could turn this series into a nightmare for Cleveland. Here are three reasons why a Raptors upset is more than just a "hard-trying" pipe dream.
Raptors Swept Cavs in the Regular Season
While the playoffs are different, you cannot ignore that the Raptors won all three games against the Cavaliers this year.
- October 31, 2025: Raptors 112, Cavaliers 101
- November 13, 2025: Raptors 126, Cavaliers 113
- November 24, 2025: Raptors 110, Cavaliers 99
Toronto won convincingly with an average margin of 11.7 points per game. Even though Cleveland has since added James Harden, Toronto already proven they have the defensive capabilities to stifle the Cavs' primary options.
Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram
The Raptors' roster construction is built to exploit the Cavs' defensive rotations. With Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, the Raptors feature two elite playmakers with massive wingspans.
- Cleveland’s backcourt, now featuring Harden and Donovan Mitchell, is elite offensively but vulnerable to being hunted on switches Barnes and Ingram can look to exploit that.
- Ingram and Barnes can shoot over smaller guards and outrun Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. This versatility forces the Cavs to play out of their comfort zone, often pulling Mobley away from the rim where he is most effective.
Cleveland Has Question Marks
While Cleveland is talented, they are entering the postseason with significant question marks.
- Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is currently dealing with knee tendinitis with no clear timetable. Without him, the Cavs lose their best big man against Jakob Poeltl and the Raptors' scoring in the paint, which ranks fourth in the NBA.
- The Cavaliers are 21-9 since Harden joined the team, but those wins have often been against inferior competition. Only four of those wins come against teams that are in the top six in their respective conference.
- The Cavaliers shot poorly from deep in their matchups against the Raptors this year. If the Raptors continue to run them off the line and force Harden and Mitchell into contested mid-range shots, the margin between the two teams becomes thinner.
The Cavaliers have the stars, but the Raptors have the depth and the blueprint. If Scottie Barnes continues his triple-double threat form and Toronto’s length disrupts James Harden’s rhythm, don't be surprised if this series ends in six games with the Raptors moving on.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener