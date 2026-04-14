3 Reasons Raptors Can Actually Upset Cavaliers

The No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors are staring down a difficult first-round matchup against the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Cavs are heavy favorites, the regular-season series tells a much more competitive story. Toronto has specific tactical advantages that could turn this series into a nightmare for Cleveland. Here are three reasons why a Raptors upset is more than just a "hard-trying" pipe dream.

Raptors Swept Cavs in the Regular Season

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the net against Cleveland Cavaliers forwqrd Nae Qwan Tomlin. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While the playoffs are different, you cannot ignore that the Raptors won all three games against the Cavaliers this year.

October 31, 2025: Raptors 112, Cavaliers 101

November 13, 2025: Raptors 126, Cavaliers 113

November 24, 2025: Raptors 110, Cavaliers 99

Toronto won convincingly with an average margin of 11.7 points per game. Even though Cleveland has since added James Harden, Toronto already proven they have the defensive capabilities to stifle the Cavs' primary options.

Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes and forward Brandon Ingram. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Raptors' roster construction is built to exploit the Cavs' defensive rotations. With Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, the Raptors feature two elite playmakers with massive wingspans.

Cleveland’s backcourt, now featuring Harden and Donovan Mitchell, is elite offensively but vulnerable to being hunted on switches Barnes and Ingram can look to exploit that.

Ingram and Barnes can shoot over smaller guards and outrun Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. This versatility forces the Cavs to play out of their comfort zone, often pulling Mobley away from the rim where he is most effective.

Cleveland Has Question Marks

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen celebrates beside guard Sam Merrill. | David Richard-Imagn Images

While Cleveland is talented, they are entering the postseason with significant question marks.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is currently dealing with knee tendinitis with no clear timetable. Without him, the Cavs lose their best big man against Jakob Poeltl and the Raptors' scoring in the paint, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are 21-9 since Harden joined the team, but those wins have often been against inferior competition. Only four of those wins come against teams that are in the top six in their respective conference.

The Cavaliers shot poorly from deep in their matchups against the Raptors this year. If the Raptors continue to run them off the line and force Harden and Mitchell into contested mid-range shots, the margin between the two teams becomes thinner.

The Cavaliers have the stars, but the Raptors have the depth and the blueprint. If Scottie Barnes continues his triple-double threat form and Toronto’s length disrupts James Harden’s rhythm, don't be surprised if this series ends in six games with the Raptors moving on.

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