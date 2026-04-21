It's Time for Raptors to Hit the Panic Button

The Toronto Raptors are trailing 0-2 to the Cleveland Cavaliers following a 115-105 loss in Game 2 inside Rocket Arena.

While the score was a bit closer in Game 2 than it was in Game 1, some patterns continued that make it very difficult for the Raptors to come back in the series. While they still have five more chances to snag four wins, the Raptors should be smashing the panic button going into Game 3.

There are three factors from Game 1 that bled into Game 2, suggesting that the Cavs just might have the upper hand over the Raptors and there isn't much Toronto can do about it.

Jakob Poeltl is Unplayable

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The primary issue isn't Poeltl’s individual talent, but rather the tactical mismatch Cleveland’s frontcourt creates. By deploying a lineup of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs are forcing Poeltl to defend in space, which is virtually a death sentence for a traditional drop-coverage center.

When Poeltl is on the floor, Cleveland is relentlessly hunting him in high pick-and-rolls, forcing him to choose between surrendering a wide-open lob to Allen or giving up a clear path to the rim for James Harden.

Offensively, Poeltl’s lack of gravity outside the paint is allowing Mobley to roam as a free safety, effectively neutralizing Toronto's driving lanes and turning the painted area into a pile of congestion.

Based on head coach Darko Rajakovic's second-half rotations, it's very likely that Poeltl won't be used in the rest of the series. Poeltl did not play in the second half for the Raptors and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles took his place. The Raptors yielded better results with CMB on the court, so that might be the plan moving forward for Toronto.

Brandon Ingram Can't Find His Shot

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram goes to the basket while being defended. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Ingram has been the leading scorer for the Raptors all season long, yet he has looked uncharacteristically timid through the first two games of the series. The Cavaliers have successfully utilized length and physical ball-denial to keep Ingram away from his preferred mid-range spots.

By shading help toward his right shoulder, Cleveland has forced Ingram into contested shots late in the shot clock. For Toronto to stay alive, Ingram must stop settling for long twos and start generating more rim pressure or high-percentage looks from the corners to break the rhythm of the Cavs' defense.

Raptors Miss Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The absence of Immanuel Quickley has stripped Toronto of its most vital asset: offensive unpredictability. Without Quickley’s quickness and ability to pull up from deep off the dribble, the Raptors' offense has become stagnant and telegraphed.

There is a glaring lack of a secondary playmaker who can collapse the defense and kick the ball out to open shooters. Instead, the burden has fallen entirely on the wings, leading to a predictable isolation-heavy style that plays right into the hands of Cleveland’s top-rated defense.

It's possible that the Raptors may have stolen Game 2 if Quickley was in the lineup, but his hamstring injury appears to be pretty serious if he's missing playoff games for it. It's hard to imagine the hamstring will be fully healed within the next couple of days, so the Raptors may need to win a game without Quickley to extend the series and allow him an opportunity to return for Game 5 or 6.

Can Raptors Turn It Around?

The Raptors have time, but the clock is definitely ticking. The first two games of the series have suggested that the Raptors are simply not on the same level as the Cavaliers. Their lack of playoff experience is coming into play, and it is pushing them closer to the brink of elimination.

They will have a chance to bounce back, and perhaps a trip home is exactly what they need, but they will need more than a change of scenery to get back in the series. Some significant changes will have to be made to the rotation and offense for the Raptors to claw their way back against the Cavs.

If these changes aren't made, the Raptors will go into the offseason with a litany of questions surrounding their roster and whether they have the right pieces in place to become a true contender.

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