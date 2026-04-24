Raptors Make Statement, Cruise to Game 3 Win in 4th Quarter vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are feeling good after a xxx-xxx win in Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors and Cavaliers went back and forth for three quarters with Toronto up by two points going into the final frame. However, the Raptors put the foot on the gas in the fourth quarter and took over the game, building a massive lead that they used to cruise to victory.

RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes each had 33 points en route to a massive offensive performance, cutting their deficit in the series in half.

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

What's Next For Raptors?

The Raptors will look to even the series in Game 4 when the two teams line up on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.