Five Burning Questions Ahead of Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 3

The Toronto Raptors are returning to Scotiabank Arena trailing 0-2 in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but a simple look at the standings misses the tactical chess match unfolding under the surface.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated with Donovan Mitchell’s 30-point outbursts and James Harden’s veteran poise, the real story of this series lies in the efficiency gaps and defensive pivots that only the film reveals.

Why is Brandon Ingram struggling to find his shot against Cleveland’s length? Can Scottie Barnes sustain his playoff career-high energy when the Cavs are actively throwing everything at him? And is Evan Mobley’s emergence as a secondary playmaker the quiet death knell for Toronto’s postseason hopes?

We sat down with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI contributor Tim Daniel to dig into the data and coaching adjustments that will actually decide Game 3.

What was your biggest takeaway from Game 2?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Brandon Ingram struggles have been fascinating. If Ingram is even average these games are much closer, Toronto needs Ingram and Barnes to get going to make this series competitive and I'm not sure if this is just the Cavs making things difficult for him or their game plan but either way, it's been surprising.

Who is the X-Factor for the Cavs going into Game 3?

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley drives on Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Evan Mobley. The version of Mobley the Cavs got in the first two games makes such a difference for Cleveland. If he keeps playing like this, we may be discussing the Cavaliers going deeper than round 2.

What is the biggest adjustment the Cavs will have to make in Game 3?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after being called for a foul during the second half. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

How can they contain Scottie Barnes offensively. The Cavs have done a really good job making the defensive side of things tough on Barnes but if they want to sweep the series, then they need to make sure Barnes doesn't get hot especially in Toronto.

If the Cavs were to lose Game 3, what would be the reason why?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell talks with guard James Harden. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden struggle. Mitchell has been the best player in the series so far, and Harden hasn't been too far behind. The way these two play together in such short time is so impressive but with the inability to get points from guys like Sam Merrill and Dennis Schroeder in Game 2, these two need to keep going.

What’s your prediction for Game 3?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell loses the ball while being pressured by Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

I don't wanna come off as an arrogant Cavaliers supporter but a sweep certainly feels in play here. The Raptors played really well in Game 2 and still weren't able to pull the game off. I worry the Cavs stars are just a bit too much and Toronto is running out of options to contain the bigs.

But, Game 3 feels like a redemption game for Ingram, back in Toronto, the home crowd, etc. I feel like Ingram has a big game along with Barnes and makes it a great game where Toronto takes the game to overtime but the Cavaliers stars do what they keep doing.

Cavs 114, Raptors 109

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