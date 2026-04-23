Can a Small-Ball Shift Save the Raptors? Game 3 Preview vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors return to Scotiabank Arena tonight facing a 0-2 series deficit against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

While the box scores show two double-digit losses in Cleveland, a tactical pivot is brewing as the series shifts to Toronto.

Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of Game 3:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 3 Details

• Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date & Time: Thursday, April 23, 8:00 PM ET

• TV Channel: Sportsnet (Canada), Amazon Prime Video (USA)

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON, Canada

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley drives on Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Small-Ball Pivot

The most significant tactical shift from Game 2 was head coach Darko Rajakovic’s decision to bench Jakob Poeltl, limiting the starting center to just nine minutes.

Cleveland’s frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen exploited Poeltl’s lack of lateral speed on switches, turning him into a defensive liability.

Sandro Mamukelashvili provided a massive spark off the bench in Game 2, recording 12 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes. Expect Toronto to lean even more into a small ball look tonight to prioritize speed and spacing.

The Raptors could also turn to rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who saw success in defending in the frontcourt alongside Scottie Barnes. It would be a big risk to employ such a small lineup against the Cavaliers with their size, but given how Poeltl has played in the first two games of the series, it seems like the best option for the Raptors.

The Brandon Ingram Conundrum

Toronto’s big trade-deadline acquisition has hit a postseason wall. Ingram struggled immensely in Game 2, finishing with just 7 points on 3-of-15 shooting.

Cleveland is utilizing the wingspan of Evan Mobley and the perimeter pressure of Keon Ellis to force Ingram into contested mid-range jumpers.

Toronto must find ways to get Ingram moving off-ball or involved in inverted pick-and-rolls to keep Mobley away from the point of attack.

Injury Watch: The Backcourt Health

The Raptors’ offensive rhythm hinges on the status of Immanuel Quickley.

Quickley is currently listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the first two games.

Without Quickley’s talent as a shooter, Cleveland has been able to pack the paint, which has changed the entire offence's look.

If Quickley doesn't play, Jamal Shead will likely draw his third consecutive start in the series.

Raptors' X-Factor: RJ Barrett

While the stars have struggled, Barrett has been Toronto’s most consistent offensive threat. He led the team with 24 points in Game 1 and remains the primary playmaker for attacking Cleveland’s closeouts. If Barrett can maintain this efficiency, it opens up the floor for Barnes and Ingram to find their rhythm.

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