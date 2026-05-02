RJ Barrett Game-Winner Sends Raptors to Game 7 vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after a massive 112-110 overtime victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Raptors kept their season alive after another gritty finish, which has become customary in the series.

Regulation Heartbreak

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

With 11.6 seconds to go, Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley tied the game posting up on Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles.

The Raptors had a chance to win it, but they couldn't get a good shot at the end of regulation. Raptors guard Jamal Shead had the chance at a game-winning shot as the buzzer sounded, but it hit the rim twice and couldn't find the bottom of the net.

Overtime Heroics

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

With 2:18 in overtime, Shead appeared to commit his sixth foul, but a smart challenge by head coach Darko Rajakovic saw the call overturned to the Raptors' favour as it was an illegal screen by Cavaliers forward Dean Wade.

Each team only had one basket until 1:36 left in the period when James Harden nailed a mid-range jumper to take a two-point lead. Scottie Barnes responded with a shot of his own to tie things back up at 108.

Donovan Mitchell stepped up to the plate when he hit a shot with 33.7 seconds to go, giving the Cavs a 110-108 advantage, but the Raptors weren't ready to wave the white flag. Shead got fouled, but he split a pair of free throws, which forced Toronto to play defence.

The Raptors were able to force a turnover which bounced off Mobley's leg on the sidelines, giving Toronto the ball.

That led RJ Barrett to sink a 3-point shot with 1.2 seconds to go to give the Raptors a 112-110 lead.

RJ BARRETT MIRCALE SHOT OMG pic.twitter.com/AQN3nvj6tP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 2, 2026

On the final play of overtime, Mobley chucked up a 3-point shot, but it hit the front of the rim, sending the series to a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

What's Next For Raptors?

The Raptors will face off against the Cavs in a decisive Game 7 on Sunday afternoon. The home team has won every game so far in the series, but the Raptors have one more chance to steal one in Cleveland in order to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 NBA season.

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