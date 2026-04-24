What Collin Murray-Boyles Said After Breaking Raptors Playoff Record

It took only 28 minutes for the Scotiabank Arena crowd to find its new playoff hero. In a critical Game 3 on Thursday, Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles delivered a historic performance, scoring 22 points to lead the team to a 126-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The feat doesn’t just help narrow the series deficit to 2-1, it etches Murray-Boyles into the franchise record books as the highest-scoring Raptors rookie in a playoff game, surpassing the previous mark set by his teammate Scottie Barnes in 2022.

Breaking Down the Record-Setting Night

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While Barnes and RJ Barrett both poured in high-octane performances with 33 points apiece, it was the efficiency from the bench that changed the game's complexion. Murray-Boyles wasn't just a role player, but also an offensive engine.

Murray-Boyles scored 22 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out two assists. He also had a block and a steal on the defensive end.

Murray-Boyles was also very efficient, making 11-of-15 shots from the field, good for 73.3 percent.

During the six-minute stretch in the fourth quarter where the Raptors took over the game, Murray-Boyles fueled a momentum-swinging run that put the game out of reach.

Following the game, Murray-Boyles remained grounded despite the history-making night.

"Feel the same as before the game," Murray-Boyles said. "It doesn't really matter to me. I gotta do what I gotta do to help the team win the game.

Kawhi Leonard would be so proud of Collin Murray-Boyles' answer to this question... pic.twitter.com/csNMHwOxIg — Pensare Basketball (@PensareBBall) April 24, 2026

Murray-Boyles Stepping Up in Playoffs

To understand the weight of this performance, one must look at Murray-Boyles' trajectory. Critics initially questioned his ability to score against NBA centres due to being slightly undersized at 6-7, but his performances from the last three games tell a different story.

Metric Season Averages Game 3 vs. Cavaliers Points 8.5 22 Rebounds 5.0 8 Field Goal Percentage 57.9 73.3 Plus/Minus +0.8 +21

His ability to scale his production in the high-pressure environment of the playoffs is a testament to his high basketball IQ.

Tactical Insight: How He Did It

Murray-Boyles dominated the paint by finding gaps in the Cavaliers' defense that weren't visible in Games 1 and 2.

While Cleveland attempted to switch Jarrett Allen off him, Murray-Boyles used his lower-body strength to hold his ground and score over former Defensive Player of the Year finalist Evan Mobley.

Murray-Boyles secured five offensive rebounds, creating second-chance opportunities that demoralized the Cavs' frontline.

His impact in the paint opened up the perimeter for the Raptors' shooters, who capitalized on the space he created.

What’s Next for the Raptors?

With Game 4 scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Toronto, the Raptors have found a blueprint for success. Murray-Boyles' emergence has forced a drastic shake-up in the playoff rotation, potentially moving him into a more prominent role over veteran Jakob Poeltl even if he continues to come off the bench.