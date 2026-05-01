What Brandon Ingram Injury Means For Raptors in Game 6

The Toronto Raptors are going into Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers needing a win, but there's a good chance they won't have another starter in the mix.

After not having Immanuel Quickley for the entire series with a hamstring strain, the Raptors are also likely going to be without Brandon Ingram, who exited Game 5 early with right heel inflammation. He has been listed as "doubtful" going into Game 6 on Friday night.

Brandon Ingram's Impact in Playoff Series

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram celebrates after a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Losing Brandon Ingram completely changes the Raptors' gameplan against the Cavaliers. Throughout this series, Ingram has served as the primary secondary playmaker, effectively punishing Cleveland’s aggressive double-teams on Scottie Barnes.

His ability to hit tough, contested mid-range jumpers has been the Raptors' saving grace when the shot clock winds down throughout the season. Without his presence on the floor, the Raptors lose a wing creator who can generate high-quality looks out of isolation, potentially allowing the Cavs to pack the paint and dare Toronto’s role players to beat them from deep.

While he hasn't played his best during the series, not having him on the court allows the Cavaliers to focus on other players with a stronger defensive assignment.

Who Steps Up in Ingram's Potential Absence?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett goes to the basket during the second half. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

With Quickley out and potentially Ingram sidelined, the offensive burden shifts almost entirely to Barnes and RJ Barrett.

Barrett, in particular, will need to transition from a complementary slasher to a high-volume initiator, likely seeing an uptick in pick-and-roll possessions.

Defensively, expect Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead to see extended minutes. While they can't replicate Ingram's shot-making, their ability to provide spacing and perimeter hustle stats will be vital. Both have been critical in stepping up to the plate, specifically Walter, who has started each of the last three games.

The Raptors will likely lean into a defence-first identity, utilizing Jakob Poeltl as a high-post hub to keep the ball moving and prevent the offense from stagnating into predictable 1-on-1 matchups.

It won't be easy, but the Raptors have had their backs against a wall before and they have come out on the other side better than they were before. They will need that resilience to send the series to a Game 7.

Tip-off between the Cavaliers and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

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