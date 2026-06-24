Raptors Fans React to Allen Graves Pick — And They're Not Happy

The Toronto Raptors made Allen Graves the newest member of the franchise on Tuesday night with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Graves turns 20 years old next month and the team is excited about the upside he can bring, but the fans aren't necessarily in agreement. Fans took to social media to express their disdain towards the front office for choosing Graves at No. 19 overall.

i’m genuinely crying bro i can’t be a fan anymore — Josh✌️ (@ScottierMVP) June 24, 2026

Stop showing me this I already had to experience the pain the first time — J.J. (@GenericosOrphan) June 24, 2026

Graves was definitely not the shiniest or sexiest name on the board when the Raptors were on the clock, but that's who Toronto felt best about. The Raptors didn't view the fact that he only started four games in college as a bad thing, yet fans felt that there were other players on the board that could have yielded more upside.

There was a NBA ready Guard in Bennett Stirtz and you didn’t trade for him. Pathetic — Collin (@lilcmac5) June 24, 2026

Bobby Webster taking the safe pick as usual, so boring. Quaintance literally one pick after. — Ash (@Four1_6ix) June 24, 2026

Why would we not draft labaron. He was our guy — PHILADELPHIA RAPTORS (@RaptorsBigSlime) June 24, 2026

Bennett Stirtz from Iowa was a player to watch going into the first round, but his stock had grown so much in the last few weeks of the pre-draft process. He ended up being the No. 16 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, who traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kentucky centre Jayden Quaintance went one pick after Graves at No. 20 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors could have added a depth piece behind Jakob Poeltl, but they opted to go for Graves, who they feel has more upside.

Labaron Philon Jr. was one of the players with the largest drop in the first round. Many expected the Alabama point guard to go in the lottery, but he fell all the way to No. 22, where the division rival Philadelphia 76ers picked him up.

This is a deep draft class with potential all across the board in the first round, so the Raptors could have gone in a number of different directions with their pick. Ultimately, they settled on Graves because of his positional versatility, 3-point capabilities and work ethic. The Raptors feel he can be a solid backup for Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett in the frontcourt.

While many weren't thrilled about the Graves pick, some fans are looking on the bright side.

Flashy doesnt win you games. We got someone who can shoot, rebound, pass and defend all at a high level. He makes up for all of the athleticism mishaps, he’s a blueprint of a winning player in the NBA. Graves and CMB will carry our bench. — RossVP (@RxssVp) June 24, 2026

"Flashy doesnt win you games. We got someone who can shoot, rebound, pass and defend all at a high level. He makes up for all of the athleticism mishaps, he’s a blueprint of a winning player in the NBA. Graves and CMB will carry our bench," a fan tweeted.

Allen Graves was always a multi-year project, but he still offers more upside than LaBaron Philon—who came in undersized, stick thin, injury-prone, and slid to 22 after being passed over multiple times. — Big Carson (@BigCarsonRocks) June 24, 2026

Great pick up for the Raptors, people are sleeping on him — The Waraich Report (@WaraichThe) June 24, 2026

All yall need to ease up. This guy gonna be good — Tom 🇦🇺 (@DeadDevine) June 24, 2026

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