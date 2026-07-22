Nate Bittle Makes Strong Case for Final Raptors' Two-Way Contract

The Toronto Raptors have one more two-way contract left to fill between now and the start of training camp.

Jaden Bradley and Chucky Hepburn occupy the first two spots, but the third one could go to big man Nate Bittle, who went undrafted this year out of Oregon. Bittle impressed in the Las Vegas Summer League for the Raptors, scoring him an Exhibit 10 contract, which invites him to training camp.

“Me and my agent, my parents, we had that talk,” Bittle said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “After being an undrafted free agent we thought this was a great fit for me and I went up there, did the little minicamp with them before summer league.

“Came out here, had a couple practices, and then now we're playing and I think everything is going good. I’ve just got to stay true to myself and my game. Being able to block shots, space the floor offensively, set good screens for guys to get open.

"... That's something that they needed and we looked at it and there’s just an opportunity there for me and I just want to make the most of all the opportunities I get.”

Bittle Could Fill Major Need for Raptors

Oregon's Nate Bittle celebrates an exhibition game win against Utah after the game at Matthew Knight Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Raptors don't have a ton of size on their roster. Apart from Jakob Poeltl, the team doesn't have a player that stands taller than 6-9. Bittle is seven feet tall, giving him a distinct advantage as he tries to work his way into the league with the Raptors.

Bittle averaged almost three blocks per game during Summer League, which is a sign that he knows how to use his size to protect the rim. That's a hard skill to teach, so having him on board is a benefit for Toronto.

Poeltl is established as the team's starting centre, but there does need to be some depth behind him. The Raptors have players like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Collin Murray-Boyles who operate as small-ball centres, but having a more traditional big man will help against teams with more size.

Bittle still has a lot of work to do before he becomes a strong contributor in the NBA, but he will be able to hone his skills and develop with the Raptors. The future will likely lead him to playing with Raptors 905 for the upcoming season whether it's on a two-way contract or not. The Raptors currently hold his G League rights, but he could be signed by another team if he's waived by the end of training camp.

However, Bittle will do everything in his power to fight for that final two-way contract as he works from now until the start of training camp.

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