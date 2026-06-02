3 Lessons Raptors Can Learn From East Champion Knicks

It's been seven years since the Toronto Raptors represented the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

This year, the Raptors will be on the sidelines once again as the New York Knicks give it a go for the first time since 1999, when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs, who happen to be their opponent once again.

Here are three things the Raptors can learn from the Knicks when it comes to their own title push:

Build Around Your Star

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

For the past four seasons, the Knicks have been slowly building a championship contender around Jalen Brunson. The Raptors can relate to this, as they have been doing the same with Scottie Barnes as their epicenter.

With the Knicks making it to the NBA Finals, the Raptors can take away that they are on the right track when it comes to building around a single superstar. Even though Brunson may not have been viewed as a star immediately upon arrival in New York, he has emerged as one. The Raptors have continued to develop Barnes into that number one option and have put players around him that will bring the best out of his game.

Take the Risks on the Trade Market

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter drives to the net against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been bold on the trade market over the last couple of seasons, and it has paid off by trading for players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and former Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

The trade between the Knicks and Raptors in December 2023 has been a major catalyst for New York's finals run. The Raptors traded OG Anunoby to the Knicks for a package headlined by RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, both of whom had success with the Knicks and have continued that with the Raptors.

With so much talent scattered across the NBA, trades are an inevitability in order to become a true contender. The Raptors have taken the plunge at times, most recently with Brandon Ingram in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2025 trade deadline, but the Raptors have to push the envelope even further.

Experience Matters

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Though the Knicks have cruised through this playoff run, winning 12 of 14 games, it hasn't always been smooth sailing. The Knicks fell short in the second round in 2023 and 2024 before reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025. They all came up short, but those losses helped build the foundation for the team that showed up in this year's postseason.

The Raptors are just one year into their playoff journey and it may take some bruises and bumps in the road before reaching the mountaintop.

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