Raptors Salary Cap Breakdown & Analysis After Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Toronto Raptors will have to wait until the league's investigation of the Los Angeles Clippers is complete before their trade with Kawhi Leonard is finalized.

The deal throws a slight wrench in the Raptors' plans as they try and figure out how to build the rest of their team without it being official. The Raptors are hopeful the deal will be complete soon so they can move forward with the rest of their offseason, which is still in need of another move or two.

"When the Leonard trade becomes official, Toronto will be $2.3 million below the first apron hard cap with two roster spots available. The veterans minimum exception is $2.4 million and Toronto is not allowed to carry fewer than 14 players for a period of 28 days during the regular season," ESPN insider Bobby Marks wrote.

Who Will Be the Raptors' 14th Player?

Toronto Raptors guard Chucky Hepburn dribbles down the court defended by Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors could start the season with 13 players on the roster and add a 14th once the prorated version of the contract falls below their hard cap. These contracts are prorated daily and the Raptors will be able to wait a few weeks during the regular season before officially adding their 14th contract to the roster.

Starting the season with 13 players carries depth risks, but it allows the Raptors to avoid crossing the hard cap threshold immediately. In the interim, the front office can rely heavily on its two-way players to play early-season minutes. Rookie second-round pick Jaden Bradley and Chucky Hepburn are the ones on two-way contracts currently.

The Raptors will also be able to add a third two-way contract, which will likely be determined by the end of the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from now until July 19.

The G League season tips off a few weeks after the start of the NBA calendar in early November, giving the two-way players a chance to get their feet wet at the top level before diving into extended minutes and opportunities at Raptors 905 in Mississauga.

The Raptors may feel that it is best to upgrade one of their two-way players to become that 14th contract, but that decision should only come in fruition if the team is ready for one of their players to join the active roster.

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