Meet the 16 Players on the Raptors' Summer League Roster

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for the Las Vegas Summer League with 16 players on the roster, though it remains to be seen how many of them will see legitimate minutes during the showcase.

Here's a look at every player and a brief introduction to their basketball journey to get to this point:

Jaden Bradley

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley just signed a two-way contract with the Raptors as their second-round pick out of Arizona. The Raptors should prominently feature Bradley in their lineups during Summer League, especially towards the second half of the showcase.

AJ Hoggard

Vanderbilt Commodores guard AJ Hoggard dribbles in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoggard went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in the 2025 NBA Draft but spent this past season with Raptors 905, averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 assists in 34 appearances.

Allen Graves

Allen Graves after he was selected by the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves should be one of the more exciting players on the Raptors roster for the Las Vegas Summer League. The No. 19 overall pick out of Santa Clara averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds during his lone collegiate season.

Jamarion Sharp

Dallas Mavericks center Jamarion Sharp reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sharp might be the player that stands out the most from this Raptors roster because he is 7-5 and an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in the 2024 draft. Sharp has spent the last two years with the Texas Legends, which is the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

Sharp was the Defensive Player of the Year in the G League this past season and could emerge as a prospect for Toronto with a good showcase.

Tyreke Key

Tennessee Volunteers guard Tyreke Key drives to the basket against Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis. | USA TODAY Sports

Key has been with Raptors 905 for the past two years after going undrafted out of Tennessee. He signed with the Raptors in April on a 10-day contract but never appeared for the team and was waived four days later.

Jalen Celestine

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jalen Celestine enters the game in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Celestine went undrafted after playing six years in college, four of which came at Cal. He was able to acquire more years of eligibility due to COVID and a redshirt year in 2022-23. He averaged 8.6 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Cincinnati Bearcats in his final collegiate season.

Chucky Hepburn

Toronto Raptors guard Chucky Hepburn dribbles down the court defended by Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hepburn appeared in two games for the Raptors this season on a two-way deal but failed to score his first NBA points. He spent the majority of the season with Raptors 905, averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 assists per game.

Aziz Bandaogo

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo reacts after a play against the Utah Utes. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bandaogo played five years in college, with two of those years at Akron before transferring to Utah Valley for the 2022-23 campaign. He averaged a double-double with 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. He transferred to Cincinnati, where he was their defensive anchor for his final two years in the league.

The 7-foot centre is originally from Senegal but is hoping to stick around in the States for his professional career.

Nate Bittle

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle is defended by Maryland Terrapins center Collin Metcalf. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biddle is another 7-foot big man who spent five years playing for Oregon. In his final season this past year, he averaged 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Ducks.

Tyson Degenhart

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart goes to the basket. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Degenhart spent this past season with Raptors 905, playing in 51 games while averaging 8.4 points per game. He made 39.5 per cent of his shots from beyond the arc, giving him a chance to be the team's primary 3-point specialist in Las Vegas.

Nimari Burnett

Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett controls the ball against the UConn Huskies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burnett was a starter for the national champion Michigan Wolverines, averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He went undrafted but hopes to catch on somewhere in the G League for the upcoming season.

Malik Thomas

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas began his collegiate career at USC before transferring to San Francisco after two seasons, following a year in which he nearly averaged 20 points per game. He transferred once more to Virginia for his final year of eligibility.

This past season with the Cavaliers, Thomas averaged 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, leading the Cavs to a 30-6 record. He was the second-leading scorer on the team.

Seth Lundy

Atlanta Hawks guard Seth Lundy pictured at media day. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lundy appeared in nine games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2023-24 campaign, but has not been in the NBA since.

Brandon Angel

Oregon Ducks forward Brandon Angel dribbles the ball against the Arizona Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel played four years at Stanford before heading to Oregon for the 2024-25 campaign. He averaged 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. This past year, he played for Be'er Sheva in Israel, averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 17 appearances with the club.

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles speaks to a teammate in the first half against the Sacramento Kings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen if Murray-Boyles is on this roster to play or simply for show. If he is playing, he won't appear much for the Raptors, as he will be one of the better players in the showcase. It might be worth it for him to get some run after his first successful NBA season.

Alijah Martin

Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin controls the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin should be one of the feature players on the roster at least for the first couple of games during the summer league. After playing on a two-way contract last season, Martin signed a standard deal for two years worth $4.76 million.

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