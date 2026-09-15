The Toronto Raptors have officially acquired Kawhi Leonard.

After more than two months of uncertainty and waiting, Leonard returns back to Toronto. Now that the biggest question looming over the Raptors' offseason has been answered, another one immediately takes its place.

How should the Raptors use Kawhi Leonard alongside Scottie Barnes and the rest of its core?

The starting five is not going to be much of a subject for debate. The obvious lineup features Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl. What remains to be seen is how Leonard will mesh with the rest of the team.

Leonard's Arrival Could Change Scottie Barnes' Role

Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scottie Barnes has spent the majority of his time in the NBA being the primary offensive creator for Toronto. When the Raptors needed a clutch shot, he has always been the guy with the ball in his hands.

With the addition of Leonard, he may not necessarily be expected to operate in that same role. Leonard can create his own shot, and has the ability to take some of the pressure off of Barnes in the middle of tougher matchups.

This will prove to be especially useful for Toronto when the playoffs roll around, and Barnes is able to attack mismatches and compliment Leonard, as opposed to trying to lead the offense on his own. In this capacity, Leonard will not be taking away opportunities from Barnes, but rather allowing Barnes to have better opportunities to score.

Leonard Unlocks More Lineup Combinations for Toronto

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) talks to forward RJ Barrett (9) and center Jakob Poeltl (19) and forward Brandon Ingram (3) during a break in the action against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the combination of size and versatility that Leonard brings to the table on the defensive end of the floor, the Raptors are able to get more creative with the way they craft their rotation.

The Raptors now have two elite defenders who can guard all five positions. This means that they can match up well against bigger teams who will attack the paint, in addition to smaller teams who will try and beat Toronto on the perimeter.

Leonard gives the Raptors the flexibility to decide whose minutes are most valuable on any given night based on matchups. This is something that will be extremely valuable in the postseason, when games are won and lost based on who is able to exploit the other team's weaknesses.

Now that Leonard is officially a member of the team, the Raptors can begin to test out different groups of players together as they look to optimize their rotation before the start of the season.

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