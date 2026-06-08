Reviewing Raptors 2025 NBA Draft Class: Panic, Patience and Assurance

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to have as much success in this year's draft as they did in 2025.

With the No. 9 overall pick, the Raptors selected Collin Murray-Boyles out of South Carolina. He established himself as one of the key members of the franchise's core immediately in his first season.

In addition, the team selected Alijah Martin out of Florida in the second round, but he was on a two-way contract for the entire year and did not have as much of an impact. When he got opportunities to showcase himself, he proved why Toronto drafted him in the first place.

When it comes to the pair of Raptors rookies, there is panic, patience, and assurance that the Raptors should feel.

Panic

The Raptors have very little to panic about, given Murray-Boyles and Martin's potential. CMB's injuries were a lowlight of the season as he missed 25 games. Some of those ailments, like his recurring thumb injury, could lead to more down the line.

The Raptors likely didn't expect Murray-Boyles to play an 82-game season out of the gate, but they likely would have wanted him to play more than he did. Given all of his potential, this is just a minor worry in the grand scheme of things.

Patience

The patience part of this rookie class comes more with Martin than it does with CMB. Martin only played in 23 games as a rookie, but he did show some flashes when given the opportunity to play.

He spent most of his time with Raptors 905 this season and had moments of brilliance while in Mississauga. During the G League showcase, Martin had a 33-point performance that proved exactly what the Raptors could get if they continue to invest in him.

Assurance

The Raptors got some signs of progress from Martin, and Murray-Boyles' performance in the playoffs was exceptional. The fact that the Raptors were able to get so much out of CMB in his first season, and he was one of the bright spots in the lineup during their seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, shows that the Raptors are in good hands moving forward.

Murray-Boyles scored in double figures in five of the seven games, including 22 points in a Game 3 win. His ability to score in the paint against talented players like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen while also being able to defend players larger than him is a sign that he can hang in the league with the best of them.

If this was the baseline for Murray-Boyles in his first season, the sky is the limit for him and the Raptors.

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