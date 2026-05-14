Here's the Raptors ‘Limitless’ Development Plan for Collin Murray-Boyles

Since joining the Toronto Raptors, Collin Murray-Boyles has become a fascinating project for a coaching staff renowned for its developmental pedigree.

Rather than forcing the young prospect into a pre-defined mold, Rajakovic and the Raptors are taking a methodical approach to his growth.

Redefining the Position

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

During his rookie campaign, Murray-Boyles spent the majority of his minutes operating as a small-ball centre. While undersized for a traditional big man, he maximized his impact through high-IQ play. Rajakovic highlighted the rookie's ability to anchor the offence from the interior.

“The majority of this season he played position five. I think he’s doing a really good job there of setting screens, rolling, creating spacing in the dunker,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

By mastering these foundational big-man skills first, Murray-Boyles has established a floor for himself. He is actively manufacturing space for his teammates, proving he can contribute to winning basketball even before his perimeter game fully matures.

The Summer of Strength

The jump from collegiate play to the 82-game NBA grind is notorious for wearing down young athletes. To combat this, the Raptors’ primary focus this offseason is about his fitness level.

“This summer, I think we have to focus on continuing to develop his body. He needs to get stronger and faster, so he can sustain a long season,” Rajakovic explained via Grange.

By prioritizing durability and functional strength, the Raptors hope to transform Murray-Boyles into a switchable defensive weapon who can bang with centers and stay in front of wings.

How CMB Can Improve

Rajakovic is preaching patience when it comes to Murray-Boyles. He envisions a more versatile evolution for Murray-Boyles that utilizes his natural athleticism and ball-handling.

The Raptors are intentionally avoiding the trap of turning him into an all-around player right away. While shooting remains on the checklist, it isn't the immediate priority. Rajakovic is adamant that Murray-Boyles' development must remain organic.

“It has to be step-by-step. At 20 years old, we don’t know what are his limits. We don’t want to put any cap on his development,” Rajakovic said via Grange. “It has to be slow and steady progress. He’s going to, obviously, be working on his shooting but I’m not putting a prime focus on that.”

By focusing on physical conditioning and a functional face-up game, the Raptors are building a player who can impact the game in multiple ways. In an era of positionless basketball, the Raptors are betting that by not capping his potential, they are ensuring a much higher ceiling for Murray-Boyles down the line.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.