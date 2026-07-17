Ranking the Raptors' Offseason Moves From Best to Worst

The Toronto Raptors are freshening up for the upcoming season with some new acquisitions that should help the team grow.

While the offseason has been defined by the Kawhi Leonard trade saga, other moves have been made to boost the team's depth. Here's a ranking of the Raptors' offseason moves apart from the Leonard trade.

1. Drafting Allen Graves at No. 19

Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I was a bit skeptical of the team selecting Graves, a 19-year-old who didn't start much in his one year at Santa Clara. After seeing him perform in the Las Vegas Summer League, it makes a lot of sense why he was Toronto's pick in the first round of the draft.

Graves fits the team's DNA to a T. He is the wing that's always going to crash the glass and do the dirty work for the Raptors that might not show up on a stat sheet.

He could serve as Sandro Mamukelashvili's replacement after he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it's still too early to tell. That being said, there is a good chance he has some role with the team this season, and it will be exciting to see what he can do in his rookie season.

2. Signing Alijah Martin to Two-Year Deal

Alijah Martin participates in warm ups before the Toronto Raptors play against the Portland Trail Blazers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors furthered their investment with 2025 second-round pick Alijah Martin, giving him a two-year deal in free agency worth $4.8 million, with a player option for the 2027-28 campaign.

Martin didn't get much opportunity to showcase his skills with the Raptors last season, appearing in just 23 games with the team. He brought the right amount of hustle that the Raptors would want in a guard of theirs. Affordable deals like Martin's are hard to come by for the Raptors, so inking this deal gives Toronto a lot of flexibility to work with moving forward.

3. Signing Kyle Anderson to One-Year Deal

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson controls the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson will begin his 13th NBA season with the Raptors after spending last season with the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. Anderson hopes to put some roots down in Toronto and carve out a role with the team's second unit. His movement over the past two years can be seen as a red flag, but it also could enhance his experience, which could help Toronto.

It will help that he has played for Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic when he was an assistant in Memphis earlier in the decade.

It also helps that Anderson has been teammates with Kawhi Leonard, assuming the trade with the Los Angeles Clippers goes through. That chemistry and long relationship could go a long way in shaping the Raptors forward with Leonard as their new centerpiece on offence.

4. Drafting Jaden Bradley at No. 50, Converting to Two-Way Deal

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors opted for experience in the second round of the draft, selecting Jaden Bradley out of Arizona. The deal is good because it banks on his upside, but it's hard to imagine Bradley coming away with a massive role in Toronto. There are several players behind him in the depth chart, and it will be hard for him to see the rotation at some point.

Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead have the point guard spot on lock for the future, so Bradley might not have much staying power with the Raptors unless he proves himself tenfold.

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