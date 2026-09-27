RJ Barrett's Contract Extension Still Uncertain With Raptors

With the addition of Kawhi Leonard, followed by his contract extension that inks him for a total of $165 million over the next three years, the Toronto Raptors’ have a bit more financial flexibility. Since Leonard took a more ‘team-friendly’ deal, the Raptors are currently below the first apron threshold, which helps them in the immediate future.

However, this creates new wrinkles in extension negotiations amongst other players, such as RJ Barrett.

Before the trade to reunite Kawhi Leonard with the Raptors even surfaced this past summer, the question of Barrett’s future with the franchise was one that would have come to a head. Barrett is currently slated to make $29.6 million in the final year of his deal, so extension talks were already on the front office’s radar.

There is certainly a case to be made for a sizable extension when it comes to Barrett. He posted a 55 eFG% last year which was up 27% from the previous season and has proven to apply pressure at the rim with the ability to slash. Those lanes to the basket should only increase with Kawhi Leonard on the floor.

RJ Barrett Extension Could Come In The Form Of A ‘Hometown Discount’

May 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) celebrates to the crowd after scoring the winning basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the overtime period in game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raptors are to extend Barrett, a deal close to the range of what he’s currently making would provide more flexibility for the team down the road. Something within the range of a 4-year, $30 million contract extension would definitely help towards the cap, especially with Immanuel Quickley’s and Jakob Poeltl’s contracts, who are slated to make over $200 million combined through the next four seasons.

Barrett has made it known that he wants to be a Raptor for life, so taking a ‘hometown discount’ to remain in Toronto could be on the table. The Raptors front office also seems optimistic on the matter as well.

When asked if the Kawhi Leonard extension would affect Barrett’s extension, Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said, "No, I think ownership has been incredibly supportive. So, any time, financially, we want to make a go for it, they're very supportive," as per Omer Osman of Raptors Updates.

While this statement doesn’t provide a definite answer or even reference Barrett by name, it at least appears that conversations are in a good place.

The other side of the coin is exploring trade options for Barrett over the course of the regular season. If the Raptors are in a position to bolster their scoring or find a rim protector before the trade deadline, Barrett’s expiring contract could be packaged in a deal.

The opportunity of an upgrade is also on Webster’s radar as they believe to have the assets to make a move in that direction. That trade outcome is far more likely than the Raptors moving off of Barrett for rotational pieces and draft assets.

Either way, this is the most talented squad Barrett has been plugged into. He’ll have the opportunity to state his case for a contract extension with the regular season around the corner. Playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes will only help his scoring output and efficiency.

The Raptors have the ability to extend Barrett at any point up until June 30, 2027.

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