Raptors PG Jamal Shead Changes Jersey Number

Toronto Raptors point guard Jamal Shead will be donning a different look for the 2026-27 season.

Instead of wearing number 23 like he has in his first two NBA seasons, he will wear number 1, which was previously worn by his former teammate Gradey Dick, who was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal earlier this month.

Jamal Shead (@Thejshead) is switching from No. 23 to No. 1 for the #Raptors. Number last worn by Gradey Dick in 2026. #NBA pic.twitter.com/to6LyVEcHH — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) September 24, 2026

Jamal Shead Moves to No. 1

The jersey change is an ode to Shead's jersey number during his four years at the University of Houston. Shead became one of the most decorated players in the program's history, winning numerous honors during his time there.

He has carried that decorated career into the NBA, where he has emerged as a key player off the bench for Toronto over the last two years. Shead was elevated to the starting lineup during the team's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers when Immanuel Quickley was dealing with an injury.

Shead could not wear number 1 when he arrived in Toronto, as Dick joined the team the previous year. Now that Dick is no longer in Toronto, it opens the door for Shead to carry the legacy.

History of Raptors Wearing No. 1

There have been 18 players who have worn the number 1 jersey in the history of the Raptors organization. Perhaps the most notable of these is Tracy McGrady, who began his career in Toronto back in 1997, when he was selected with the 9th overall pick in the NBA draft.

The only other players to wear the jersey for multiple seasons after McGrady were:

Chris Childs, in 2001 and 2002

Jarrett Jack, from 2009 to 2010

Paul Watson, from 2020 to 2021

Dick, who has the longest tenure with the jersey, tying with McGrady for three seasons from 2023-26

The hope is that Shead can continue to impress while changing his jersey number, which will lead to him becoming a free agent at the end of the 2027-28 campaign. From there, he could sign a long-term deal that will keep him in Toronto for the next several years, making him the player with the longest tenure to wear the uniform.

Shead and the Raptors are set to begin training camp next week in Quebec City after media day on Monday.

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