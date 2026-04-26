Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Preview

The Toronto Raptors successfully defended their home court in Game 3, snapping a 12-game postseason losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a convincing 126-104 victory.

Now trailing 2-1 in the series, the Raptors have an opportunity to even the score at Scotiabank Arena before the series shifts back to Ohio for Game 5.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Game 4:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 4 Information

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TSN (Canada), ESPN (United States)

Live Stream: Fubo or NBA League Pass

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Betting Odds, per FanDuel

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Moneyline: CLE (-165), TOR (+139)

Over/Under: 220.5

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavaliers Position Raptors James Harden Point Guard Scottie Barnes Donovan Mitchell Shooting Guard Ja'Kobe Walter Dean Wade Small Forward RJ Barrett Evan Mobley Power Forward Brandon Ingram Jarrett Allen Centre Jakob Poeltl

Key Matchup: Battle of the Wings

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and guard James Harden. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett were unstoppable in Game 3, each dropping a career playoff-high 33 points. Barnes also added 11 assists, showcasing his ability to serve as a primary playmaker.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden were stymied in Toronto, with Mitchell held to 15 points and Harden committing eight turnovers. For the Cavs to regain control, they need Mitchell to rediscover the form that saw him score 30+ in the first two games of the series.

There's a good chance that the duo that performs better will come out of the game on top, taking control of momentum for the series.

How Raptors Can Win Game 4

A major factor in Game 3 was Toronto's aggression on the defensive end. The Raptors forced 22 turnovers, which they converted into 23 points.

Cleveland must tighten their ball security, especially against a Raptors squad that thrives in transition. Look for the Cavs to lean more on Evan Mobley in the high post to alleviate pressure on the guards.

The Raptors' bench also stepped up in Game 3, led by rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (22 points) and second-year pro Jamison Battle, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter alone. If Toronto’s secondary scoring stays hot, they are well-positioned to tie the series.

Playing in front of their home fans in the biggest game of the year is also an added benefit, and that could be the difference between winning and losing the game.

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