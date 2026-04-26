Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Preview
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors successfully defended their home court in Game 3, snapping a 12-game postseason losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a convincing 126-104 victory.
Now trailing 2-1 in the series, the Raptors have an opportunity to even the score at Scotiabank Arena before the series shifts back to Ohio for Game 5.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Game 4:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 4 Information
- Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN (Canada), ESPN (United States)
- Live Stream: Fubo or NBA League Pass
- Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Betting Odds, per FanDuel
- Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
- Moneyline: CLE (-165), TOR (+139)
- Over/Under: 220.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Projected Starting Lineups
Cavaliers
Position
Raptors
James Harden
Point Guard
Scottie Barnes
Donovan Mitchell
Shooting Guard
Ja'Kobe Walter
Dean Wade
Small Forward
RJ Barrett
Evan Mobley
Power Forward
Brandon Ingram
Jarrett Allen
Centre
Jakob Poeltl
Key Matchup: Battle of the Wings
- Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett were unstoppable in Game 3, each dropping a career playoff-high 33 points. Barnes also added 11 assists, showcasing his ability to serve as a primary playmaker.
- Donovan Mitchell and James Harden were stymied in Toronto, with Mitchell held to 15 points and Harden committing eight turnovers. For the Cavs to regain control, they need Mitchell to rediscover the form that saw him score 30+ in the first two games of the series.
There's a good chance that the duo that performs better will come out of the game on top, taking control of momentum for the series.
How Raptors Can Win Game 4
A major factor in Game 3 was Toronto's aggression on the defensive end. The Raptors forced 22 turnovers, which they converted into 23 points.
Cleveland must tighten their ball security, especially against a Raptors squad that thrives in transition. Look for the Cavs to lean more on Evan Mobley in the high post to alleviate pressure on the guards.
The Raptors' bench also stepped up in Game 3, led by rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (22 points) and second-year pro Jamison Battle, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter alone. If Toronto’s secondary scoring stays hot, they are well-positioned to tie the series.
Playing in front of their home fans in the biggest game of the year is also an added benefit, and that could be the difference between winning and losing the game.
Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener