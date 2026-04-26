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Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Preview

After a dominant Game 3 performance, the Toronto Raptors look to even the series against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena.
Jeremy Brener|
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In this story:

Toronto RaptorsCleveland Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors successfully defended their home court in Game 3, snapping a 12-game postseason losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a convincing 126-104 victory.

Now trailing 2-1 in the series, the Raptors have an opportunity to even the score at Scotiabank Arena before the series shifts back to Ohio for Game 5.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Game 4:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 4 Information

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
  • Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TSN (Canada), ESPN (United States)
  • Live Stream: Fubo or NBA League Pass
  • Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Betting Odds, per FanDuel

  • Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
  • Moneyline: CLE (-165), TOR (+139)
  • Over/Under: 220.5

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavaliers

Position

Raptors

James Harden

Point Guard

Scottie Barnes

Donovan Mitchell

Shooting Guard

Ja'Kobe Walter

Dean Wade

Small Forward

RJ Barrett

Evan Mobley

Power Forward

Brandon Ingram

Jarrett Allen

Centre

Jakob Poeltl

Key Matchup: Battle of the Wings

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and guard James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and guard James Harden. | David Dermer-Imagn Images
  • Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett were unstoppable in Game 3, each dropping a career playoff-high 33 points. Barnes also added 11 assists, showcasing his ability to serve as a primary playmaker.
  • Donovan Mitchell and James Harden were stymied in Toronto, with Mitchell held to 15 points and Harden committing eight turnovers. For the Cavs to regain control, they need Mitchell to rediscover the form that saw him score 30+ in the first two games of the series.

There's a good chance that the duo that performs better will come out of the game on top, taking control of momentum for the series.

How Raptors Can Win Game 4

A major factor in Game 3 was Toronto's aggression on the defensive end. The Raptors forced 22 turnovers, which they converted into 23 points.

Cleveland must tighten their ball security, especially against a Raptors squad that thrives in transition. Look for the Cavs to lean more on Evan Mobley in the high post to alleviate pressure on the guards.

The Raptors' bench also stepped up in Game 3, led by rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (22 points) and second-year pro Jamison Battle, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter alone. If Toronto’s secondary scoring stays hot, they are well-positioned to tie the series.

Playing in front of their home fans in the biggest game of the year is also an added benefit, and that could be the difference between winning and losing the game.

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Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

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