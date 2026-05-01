5 Questions Ahead of Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 6

The Toronto Raptors are facing elimination in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers inside Scotiabank Arena.

With the game rapidly approaching, we spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI contributor Tim Daniel to learn more about how the Cavs will respond going into the matchup and how Brandon Ingram's injury could change the momentum in the series.

What fueled the Cavaliers’ comeback in the fourth quarter of Game 5?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder celebrates his three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Dennis Schroder! I'd be lying to you if I said I ever thought I'd say that, but his 4th quarter saved the Cavs season. The bench play from him and Jaylon Tyson was very impressive.

The Raptors should bring a sharper focus now that they are facing elimination. How do you think the Cavaliers will respond to that?

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden. | David Richard-Imagn Images

I think they will be prepared for just that. They know the desperation Toronto will play with because they don't want their season to end. The Cavs know they will have their work cut out for them, and this will not a push over.

How much could Brandon Ingram’s heel injury affect the rest of the series if he were to sit out?

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram reacts after making a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

It changes everything. It puts more pressure on Scottie Barnes, it gives the Cavs wings more opportunity to be effective, and it really makes the Raptors a little less scary. Now that's not to say it guarantees a Cavs win, but it certainly makes them feel more confident.

If the Cavaliers were to lose Game 6, what would be the reason why?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell throws a no-look pass against the Toronto Raptors. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Jeremy, if you've followed the NBA as long as we have, you probably know what I'll say here.... James Harden does what history has shown him to do later in a series. His assist/turnover ratio has already been concerning at times in this series. Donovan Mitchell hasn't given the performance he needs to either but I feel like the Cavs know they will need more from him to avoid losing.

What’s your Game 6 prediction?

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus. | David Richard-Imagn Images

I believe we both predicted the Cavs in 6 when we started this home and home series, and I can't change now. While Playoff Harden is concerning, the Cavs maturity means its time to take care of business and win Game 6, then get ready for whoever comes out of the Detroit/Orlando series.

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