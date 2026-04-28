3 Things That Will Decide Game 5 For Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are entering the most important matchup of the season with Game 5 in a series that's all tied up against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After the Cavs took a 2-0 lead against the Raptors, Toronto evened things up when the series moved to Canada. In order for the Raptors to win the series, they will need to steal a game inside Rocket Arena and Game 5 offers that opportunity. A win would give them the chance to close things out at home with Game 6 on Friday night.

Here's a look at three factors that will determine whether or not the Raptors come out on top in Game 5:

The Turnover Battle

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden tries to dribble the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The margin for error in this series has shifted dramatically from the perimeter to the paint. In the Raptors' Game 4 victory, Toronto managed to survive 11 total turnovers, but the real story was their ability to force James Harden into a game-high seven turnovers.

While the Cavaliers’ star backcourt of Harden and Donovan Mitchell combined for 11 of Cleveland's giveaways, the Raptors leaned on a disruptive defensive front led by Scottie Barnes (one steal, three blocks) and Ja'Kobe Walter (three steals).

For Game 5, the Raptors must capitalize on Harden’s high-usage playmaking. If they can keep him coughing up the basketball like he did in Game 4 with seven turnovers, they negate Cleveland’s greatest offensive advantage.

The team that has won the turnover battle has come out on top in every game during the series, so it's crucial that the Raptors take care of the basketball.

Making The First Punch

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram is greeted by center Jakob Poeltl | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Early aggression has been the definitive predictor of success in this matchup. During the first two games in Cleveland, the Cavaliers utilized their physicality under the rim to set a tone that Toronto couldn't match, particularly with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley neutralizing Jakob Poeltl.

However, the script flipped in Game 3, where the Raptors exploded in the fourth quarter following a back-and-forth start.

To win Game 5 at Rocket Arena, Toronto needs another history-making spark from rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who has become the "X-factor" off the bench. His ability to provide immediate interior scoring (15 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4) prevents Cleveland from establishing the early defensive shell that won them the first two contests.

Which Star Shines Brightest?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley defends. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

This series has evolved into a high-stakes referendum on the 2021 NBA Draft, specifically the duel between Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley. Barnes has found an elite postseason gear, averaging 23 points in the last two outings and outperforming Mobley, who was held to just eight points in Game 4.

While the Cavaliers rely on the veteran scoring of Donovan Mitchell (20 points in Game 4) and the playmaking of Harden, the Raptors are leaning on the tandem of Barnes and Brandon Ingram, who both dropped 23 points to level the series.

If Barnes continues to win the individual matchup against Mobley while Ingram matches Mitchell’s output, the Raptors have the statistical edge to steal the lead in the series.

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