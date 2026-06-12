Sandro Mamukelashvili's Price Tag Will Force Raptors to Pivot in Free Agency

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili likely has played his final game with the franchise.

Mamukelashvili can opt out of his contract and become a free agent later this month, which he should be expected to do if he wants to be paid the largest salary of his career. If he opts out, the Raptors can offer a portion of their mid-level exception (MLE) or the bi-annual exception (BAE).

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that he will command more in free agency than the Raptors can offer him.

"There’s an early belief that Mamukelashvili could command the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception or certainly a significant portion of it, with teams around the league wondering if he’ll cost too much for Toronto to retain if they want to remain below the luxury tax," Scotto wrote.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Will Make More Money Elsewhere

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives on Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Mamukelashvili has expressed a desire to return to the Raptors after having an incredible year, definitely the best of his career. Other teams could pay him more than he's made throughout his entire career thus far in the NBA.

Mamukelashvili could command a contract that lasts for four years and nets $60 million this offseason. Going into his age-27 year, he would be a fool to squander that opportunity.

Who Could Replace Mamu?

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Raptors will have to look elsewhere and pivot when it comes to finding a new backup big man. Players like Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers centre Jaxson Hayes and Sacramento Kings big man Drew Eubanks could be options for the Raptors instead of Mamukelashvili.

The Raptors could also find his replacement in the NBA Draft, where the team has the No. 19 overall pick.

The Raptors will want to limit their spending to try and avoid having to dip into the luxury tax. There is potential for the organization to break that envelope at some point, but the Raptors likely need one more season of playoff success to give the front office reason to make that investment and sacrifice.

If the Raptors found a gem like Sandro Mamukelashvili last year, they can definitely do so again. The scouts in the front office need to find a player that can fill Mamukelashvili's role and take advantage of a new opportunity like he did.

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