2 Biggest Threats to Raptors in DeMar DeRozan Free Agency

The Toronto Raptors have confirmed interest in looking to sign DeMar DeRozan in free agency.

DeRozan played with the Raptors from 2009-18 before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. He could return to the spot his career started 17 years ago, but there are other candidates for his services around the league.

These are the two teams that could threaten the Raptors' chances at signing DeRozan this summer:

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham dribbles past Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan opted to force his exit out of Sacramento ahead of free agency, possibly due to the Kings not being anywhere close to contention. While he had a prominent role averaging over 18 points per game, the desire to win a championship at this point in his career is stronger than it has been in the past.

The Pistons were the top team in the Eastern Conference this past season and made it to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. One more win would have granted them a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

The Pistons are in need of a secondary creator alongside Cade Cunningham, and DeRozan could fit that role. Losing Tobias Harris in free agency to the San Antonio Spurs will force the Pistons to pivot, and DeRozan could make sense as an option for the team.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan has been linked to the Heat in the past when he has been a free agent, and this time is no different. The Heat are completely restructuring their roster after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade that forced them to send four players to Milwaukee.

The Heat also lost Norman Powell in free agency to the Chicago Bulls, so they are in need of another shooting guard that can get his own bucket. DeRozan can fulfill that need as a starter for Miami, which is something he might not be able to get if he were to sign with Toronto.

The Heat are still in the LeBron James sweepstakes, so they will wait and see if they bring him on board. If LeBron opts to sign elsewhere, DeRozan could make his way over to the Heat.

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