What Mock Drafts Are Saying About Raptors' No. 19 Pick

The Toronto Raptors are an intriguing team to watch when it comes to the NBA draft next month.

The Raptors have the 19th overall pick, and they could use it in a number of different ways to help go from being a first-round exit to a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. Here's a look at four mock drafts from across the internet, which provide an expansive canvas as to who they could select.

PG Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Okorie measuring out with a wingspan close to 6'8" helps assuage some fears about his undersized 6'1" stature. His scoring instincts are undeniable, fresh off averaging 23 points per game as a freshman at Stanford despite playing the entire season at 18 years old. The Raptors’ lack of creativity off the dribble was evident in this year’s playoffs, and Okorie would certainly help provide that." — Kevin Sweeney, Sports Illustrated

PG Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

"The Raptors have clear needs at point guard and center. The former seems easiest to solve here, though Toronto could be tempted to reach on a big like Luigi Suigo given how crushing that Jakob Poeltl contract has to feel.

"That said, Anderson seems like the safer wager for a talent-plus-fit pick. His decision-making and creation out of pick-and-rolls could give this group more juice in the half court, while his steady shooting from range would help offset some of the spacing concerns with this frontcourt." — Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report

SG Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

"The Raptors need another guard and should have Bennett Stirtz, who reportedly has a workout scheduled with the franchise, on their priority list. After transferring from Division II to a mid-major and then to a high-major program, he is at the top of the class in creating his own shot off the dribble in isolation or the pick-and-roll.

"The All-Big Ten guard can also finish plays from dribble handoffs. His play during March Madness, which included 24 points against Illinois and 20 points against Nebraska, earned a spot in the Elite Eight. The Raptors play at a slow pace, which would translate well for Stirtz, who did the same at Iowa." — Bryan Kalbrosky, USA Today

PF Karim Lopez, Mexico

"With so many players going back to school instead of staying in the draft, it's possible that Lopez won't be the only international prospect to crack the first round. However, in this mock draft – and the previous three I've done – Lopez is the only non-college player selected in the first round." — Christian Salerno, CBS Sports

Overview

The Raptors will have many options when it comes to the No. 19 pick in the draft. There is a higher likelihood they will take a player with the pick as opposed to trading it, because they have hit well in the draft in years past with Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead. They should double down on what they have been the most successful with.

The position a player plays is not as important as the talents they could provide. The Raptors don't have a massive, glaring need to immediately fix, giving the team full freedom on where to go with the selection. That being said, they shouldn't reach for a player because he fills a bigger need at the pick.

The Raptors need to go after the best player available, regardless of position. There's a good chance that could be a guard, which could help the team move on from Gradey Dick, who is likely to be traded this offseason with one year left on his contract.

If I had to pick a player from the ones listed above that the Raptors could take, Stirtz would be the option. He is one of the best shooters in the NBA draft, and he has a lot of experience playing in college, so he could be more ready to contribute to the Raptors next season, especially in the three-point department.

The Raptors are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, so adding a player of Stirtz's caliber on the perimeter could be the difference maker for the Raptors next season.

He could help space the floor for Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, giving the Raptors the chance to become a better offensive team.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.