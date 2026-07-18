Here's Why a DeMar DeRozan Raptors Reunion Won't Happen

The Toronto Raptors may want DeMar DeRozan back in the fold, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will happen.

The Raptors are a natural candidate to sign DeRozan, who spent nine seasons with the franchise from 2009-18, but there are a few reasons why Toronto might not be the ideal destination for the former All-Star guard.

The First Apron

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster. | USA TODAY Sports

As of right now, the Raptors have 14 players on their roster because the trade involving Kawhi Leonard for Gradey Dick and Brandon Ingram has not gone through. This is due to the investigation of the Los Angeles Clippers possibly circumventing the salary cap.

With 14 contracts on the roster, the Raptors would fill their final spot with DeRozan if he were to sign. If the Raptors were to sign DeRozan, it would cost $2.49 million on a minimum deal that would put the Raptors above the first apron, which they are trying to avoid.

The Raptors are likely better off signing one of their two-way players onto the roster if they felt the need to do so. If the Leonard trade went through, the Raptors would have 13 players on the roster and they would ultimately need to sign a 14th player during the season, but DeRozan will almost certainly be off the market due to interest from other teams.

Other Teams Can Offer More

Teams like the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat have expressed interest in signing DeRozan, and they could offer more of a role and money compared to the Raptors.

The Pistons are in need of some secondary creation, and their status as a 60-win team from the year before is definitely intriguing for a player like DeRozan. Meanwhile, the Heat have had DeRozan on their radar in the past and he could be a candidate for them to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, potentially in the starting lineup.

DeRozan's market will take more shape once LeBron James makes his free agency decision. He is currently mulling offers from several teams, including the Heat. If the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers ultimately miss out on LeBron, they could also consider DeRozan as a potential backup option in free agency.

Ultimately, there are several things that need to change in order for DeRozan to make sense for the Raptors, so a reunion doesn't appear to be in the cards right now.

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