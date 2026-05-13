Raptors NBA Draft Big Board: Top Targets at Each Position

The Toronto Raptors continue to evaluate their options for the No. 19 overall pick in the NBA Draft next month.

The Raptors can go in a number of different directions, likely looking for the best player available as opposed to position.

Here's a look at a player at each position they could consider taking with the No. 19 overall pick:

PG Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson dribbles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Anderson provides the elite perimeter shooting and floor spacing the Raptors desperately need in the second unit.

He manipulates pick-and-roll coverage with the right pace, consistently finding open teammates when the defense collapses. While he lacks top-tier size, his high basketball IQ and knockdown shooting mechanics make him a reliable secondary playmaker for a developing bench unit.

SG Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stirtz brings a versatile offensive toolkit that fits perfectly into Darko Rajaković’s offence. He attacks closeouts decisively and uses a soft touch around the rim to finish over length. His ability to act as a connector wing allows him to facilitate ball movement without stalling the offense, making him a high-floor prospect for Toronto’s rotation.

His skill set provides a potential insurance policy for Gradey Dick, who's the same age as Stirtz, but would have up to four years of team control instead of one for the former lottery pick.

SF Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves reacts during a practice session ahead of the first round. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Graves offers the prototypical 3-and-D potential that front offices crave around the No. 19 pick. He uses his wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and switch across multiple positions on the perimeter. He excels at finding soft spots in the defence as a cutter, ensuring he remains a constant threat even when he plays off the ball.

PF Morez Johnson, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. and guard Nimari Burnett celebrate after their win. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Johnson anchors the interior with a relentless motor and physical rebounding style that addresses the Raptors' struggles on the glass.

He thrives in transition, outrunning opposing bigs to create easy scoring opportunities at the rim. On the defensive end, he communicates effectively and protects the paint with verticality, providing a sturdy backbone for the frontcourt.

C Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Steinbach functions as a modern stretch five who can drag opposing centres out of the paint to open up driving lanes for Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.

He executes fundamental pick-and-roll actions with precision and has the vision to find cutters from the high post. His combination of size and shooting touch makes him an intriguing developmental piece who can simplify the game for the Raptors' primary creators.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.