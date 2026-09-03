The 4 Best Offseason Moves in Toronto Raptors History

The Toronto Raptors don't have it easy as other franchises do when it comes to free agency appeal, so they have to get creative when it comes to building a team that can win it all.

They were successful in 2019, their lone championship in franchise history, marking the first time the NBA champion came from outside the United States. It was also a testament to what the Raptors need to do in order to win it all.

Here's a look at four of the biggest offseason moves in Raptors franchise history:

Raptors Sign Jose Calderon (2005)

Brooklyn Nets guard Deron Williams is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Jose Calderon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Calderon is viewed as one of the more underrated point guards in Raptors franchise history. The Spanish guard went undrafted in 2003, but the Raptors brought him to the NBA in 2005.

Calderon enjoyed a prosperous 14-year career in the NBA, including his first 7.5 seasons with the Raptors. He helped Toronto reach the playoffs in 2007 and 2008, and held the NBA's all-time free-throw percentage record in a single season in 2008-09, when he made 98.1% of his shots from the charity stripe. He also averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 assists per game that season, making him one of the better point guards in the league.

While Calderon never experienced a lot of contending success in Toronto, he is still widely viewed as one of the team's better offseason transactions in franchise history.

Raptors Sign Anthony Parker (2006)

Anthony Parker during the game against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The following summer, the Raptors tapped into their international scouting by signing a shooting guard, Anthony Parker, who spent three years in the NBA as a fringe player before playing overseas in Israel and Italy. Parker was strong enough to come back to the NBA after winning EuroLeague MVP honors in 2005 and 2006.

The Raptors brought him on board and immediately made him their starting shooting guard, which led to a pair of playoff appearances in 2007 and 2008. In the 2009 NBA draft, the Raptors selected DeMar DeRozan, which was viewed as a replacement for Parker, who was a free agent that summer. Parker ultimately signed a two-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, hoping that he could be a helpful piece next to LeBron James in the lineup.

The Raptors were able to turn Parker into a strong piece to the puzzle out of nothing, which makes him another shrewd move that should be praised in Toronto franchise history.

Raptors Trade for Kyle Lowry (2012)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry reacts after a foul call against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors were able to turn a small lemon into a whole lot of lemonade when they acquired Kyle Lowry in a trade with the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2012. The Raptors sent Gary Forbes, who played 48 games for Toronto the previous season, along with a first-round pick for Lowry. Forbes never played in the NBA again, while Lowry became the Raptors' all-time leader in assists, triple-doubles, steals, and three-point shots.

Lowry's ascent from serviceable point guard to perennial All-Star isn't very common in the league, but the Raptors were able to find the right talent and place the right players around him.

Lowry's prime accomplishment with the Raptors came in 2019, when he helped the franchise win its first title. He recently retired this offseason on a one-day contract with the Raptors and is expected to have his No. 7 retired by the organization during the 2026-27 season.

Raptors Trade for Kawhi Leonard (2018)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When this trade happened, it shook up the basketball world, and it remains the biggest deal in franchise history. In the summer of 2018, the Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green from the San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a future first-round pick.

The deal ultimately led the Raptors to the 2019 championship as Leonard was named Finals MVP for the second time in his career.

The trade also has a chance of continuing to have an impact on the Raptors should Leonard return to Toronto once the deal with the Los Angeles Clippers becomes official.

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