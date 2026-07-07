Kyle Lowry Retirement with Raptors Opens Door For DeMar DeRozan Return

The Toronto Raptors are signing Kyle Lowry to a one-day contract, allowing him to officially retire with the franchise he played most of his 20-year career with.

In his two decades in the league, Lowry played in 1,187 games, 601 of those in a Raptors uniform. He led the Raptors to the playoffs seven times, including a championship in 2019. Now, he officially will go down in franchise history as a Toronto legend, cementing his legacy with the franchise he calls home.

The trade for Kawhi Leonard and one-day contract for Lowry have signaled a summer of nostalgia for the Raptors, but it could continue with the potential re-signing of DeRozan, who was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings.

Kyle Lowry Shouts Out DeMar DeRozan in Retirement Video

With all of this attention going towards Lowry, who has remained close with DeRozan since the latter was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, it's possible that the two have talked about a potential reunion with the Raptors.

Of course, the 40-year-old Lowry has retired, but it's possible that he wants his best friend back in the place where the two became teammates, possibly giving him a chance to win a ring of his own with the Raptors.

The moves the Raptors have made this offseason have suggested that they are hoping to win a championship sooner rather than later. Trading for a 35-year-old Leonard indicates the Raptors want to open their championship window with him and Scottie Barnes leading the way. The team is going to need ancillary pieces to make that work, and DeRozan could be part of that equation.

With rookie second-round pick Jaden Bradley signing a two-way contract with the Raptors, the team still has two open roster spots to fill. DeRozan could ba a candidate for one of those vacancies as the Raptors try to finalize their roster ahead of training camp in September.

It remains to be seen when DeRozan will want to choose a team, but it's possible he could wait a little bit before deciding. The team that could be a threat for the DeRozan sweepstakes is the Miami Heat, which has been linked to him for years in rumours.

The Heat signed Lowry to a contract in 2021, which ended his nine-year tenure with the Raptors, so DeRozan could talk to his buddy about Miami. However, if Lowry had to pick between Toronto and Miami, I think his preference is pretty clear.

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