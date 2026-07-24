How the Raptors Quietly Solved Their Biggest Problem This Offseason

With the Kawhi Leonard trade saga still dragging on, the Toronto Raptors are yet to make a huge splash this offseason.

However, this does not mean that they didn't quietly address one of the team's biggest weaknesses by signing Kyle Anderson. The Raptors will likely make another move if they don't end up acquiring Leonard, but for now, all they can do is wait.

The Raptors' "acquisition" of Leonard has rightfully captured the strong majority of the headlines, but Toronto's addition of veteran forward Kyle Anderson was quietly one of the better moves of the summer. He may not average 20 points per game or fill up a highlight reel, but he still provides plenty of value.

A Steadying Presence

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (12) drivers to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Raptors' biggest challenges last season was maintaining their rhythm when the second unit entered the game. The Raptors have plenty of young talent off the bench with guys like Collin Murray-Boyles and Ja'Kobe Walter leading the way. However, there were times last season where possessions looked rushed, or like they lacked a clear direction.

This is where Anderson can provide a lot of value, as there are few role players who are comfortable making decisions with the ball in their hands like Anderson. He has built a reputation off of his high basketball IQ, which is a trait that will not show up in the box score, but will be extremely beneficial to the Raptors as they look to continue to develop their younger talents.

A Perfect Fit for Rajakovic's System

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto's head coach Darko Rajakovic has placed an emphasis on moving the basketball, playing unselfishly, and making the smart basketball play. These are all ideologies that line up perfectly with Anderson's game.

As opposed to trying to force a difficult shot, Anderson is able to read a defense well and keep an offense moving. This is something that the younger Raptors players will not have learned yet, making his skillset all the more valuable. Additionally, Anderson can play both small forward and power forward, while being able to defend multiple positions.

The Ripple Effect

Jan 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) looks for the rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) and guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Anderson's veteran presence will undoubtedly allow him to be a mentor to the rookies and second year players on the Raptors, he will also be able to elevate everyone on the second unit with the opportunities he creates.

With the way Anderson moves the ball, he is able to keep the whole offense connected. Last year, the Raptors would typically rely on someone creating a shot for themselves in crunch time. Now they have an experienced veteran presence to lead the second unit when games get close.

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