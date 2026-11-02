Raptors Face Power Rankings Tumble Ahead of Clippers Matchup

The Toronto Raptors have struggled after a 3-1 start to the season, looking to shake a two-game skid. The team is closing the second week of NBA action with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, and could fall in Week 3 power rankings regardless of the outcome of tonight's game.

Toronto was ranked as the No. 8 team in the league in last week's power rankings, but will face a slight tumble entering the new week. The Raptors lost to the Orlando Magic on Friday night following a 30-point win in the their prior matchup. Darko Rajakovic's team fell to .500 on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and will look to get back on track in the second game of Toronto's back-to-back.

Some teams in the East could surpass the Raptors in Week 3 rankings, but the team could salvage a tumble with a win against the Clippers on Monday night.

Raptors To Fall Outside Top-10 In Week 3 Power Rankings

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and guard Alijah Martin react to a call from referee Brian Forte | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid the Raptors' recent skid, other teams have continued solid starts to the season, and will likely eclipse Toronto in upcoming weekly power rankings. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Memephis Grizzlies have each surpassed the Raptors in win percentage, and are leading candidates to eclipse the team in power rankings after checking in behind Toronto in Week 2.

The Raptors' matchup against the Clippers gives the team a favorable opportunity to climb above .500 on the young season. A win should allow the team to remain inside the top-12 range in Week 3, though a loss could be costly from a rankings perspective.

Win Over Clippers Builds Momentum Amid Road Trip

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes celebrates against the Orlando Magic during the second half in their Emirates Cup game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are entering the second of a four-game road trip with their first matchup against the Clippers, who have secured just one win through their first six contests. Toronto is a notable 5.5-point favorite coming into Monday's clash, and will lean on its core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

The trio combined for 64 points against Los Angeles their last time out, but were unable to clinch a victory in a narrow 131-125 loss. Toronto's top-five defense should help anchor a win on Monday, though the team will need to maintain offensive efficiency to help overcome perimeter shooting concerns that have plagued the team amid its recent losing streak.

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