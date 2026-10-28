Kawhi Out for Clippers Reunion: How Many Games Will Leonard Miss?

Kawhi Leonard won't be making his return to Los Angeles just yet.

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that swelling in Leonard's left knee will keep him out for at least one week, ruling him out of the Nov. 2 matchup against the LA Clippers.

It's an unfortunate setback for Toronto, especially with Leonard set to face his former team for the first time in the regular season. The Raptors acquired him from the Clippers in a deal that was delayed by an NBA investigation, making the matchup one of the more intriguing dates on Toronto's early-season schedule.

There is some encouraging news. Imaging revealed no acute injury, according to the team. However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Leonard is expected to miss "a period of weeks," leaving his availability for the Raptors' upcoming road trip uncertain.

Toronto will re-evaluate Leonard in a week, but which games could he miss if his absence stretches beyond that?

Games He's Expected to Miss

Kawhi Leonard shoots over Bilal Coulibaly during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 vs. Orlando Magic

Toronto has a quick turnaround against Orlando, with the Magic visiting for two games in three days. Leonard's absence will be felt on both ends of the floor, particularly against Orlando's physical wings. Scottie Barnes could take on more defensive responsibility while also being asked to shoulder a larger share of the offence.

The Oct. 30 matchup also marks Toronto's opening game of the NBA Cup group stage.

Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Lakers

The Raptors begin November with a trip to Los Angeles to face the Lakers. Without Leonard, Toronto loses another option to create offence late in games, putting more pressure on RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to deliver in the closing minutes.

It's also the first game of a back-to-back, with the Clippers waiting the following night.

Nov. 2 at LA Clippers

This is the one that NBA fans had circled on their calendar.

Leonard spent years with the Clippers before returning to Toronto, and the matchup offered an early opportunity to see him face his former team. Instead, the Raptors will be without their star forward as they look to navigate a difficult stretch on the road.

Games to Watch if Leonard's Absence Continues

Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard dribbles up court at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Charania's report of a multiweek absence proves accurate, Toronto could be without Leonard beyond the initial week.

Nov. 4 at Denver Nuggets

The Raptors continue their road trip against Denver, with the altitude adding another challenge to an already demanding stretch. If Leonard is still recovering, Toronto may have little reason to rush him back.

Nov. 6 at Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee wraps up Toronto's five-game road trip and marks the Raptors' second NBA Cup group-stage game. With only four games in the group stage, Leonard missing multiple matchups could complicate Toronto's path to the knockout round.

Nov. 9 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Toronto returns home to face Memphis after a lengthy road trip. If Leonard is close to being cleared, this could be an important date to watch.

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