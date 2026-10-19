The Raptors' Final Two-Way Spot: 4 Players to Watch

The Toronto Raptors have an opportunity to add another player to their development pipeline, but the decision should come down to more than simply filling an open spot. Toronto should look for someone with translatable NBA skills, room to improve, and a realistic path to contributing down the road.

From defensive-minded guards to versatile forwards and promising big men, here are four players who could make sense for the Raptors.

Bez Mbeng Would Bring Defensive Tenacity

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead steals the ball from Miami Heat guard Bez Mbeng | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bez Mbeng is worth considering if Toronto wants another guard who can make an impact defensively. The Yale product built his reputation around his effort, elite defensive instincts and ability to pressure the ball. He is a true havoc-creator on the defensive end and has a fun mix of ball-movement skills that make him a fit with Coach Darko Rajakovic’s scheme on both ends.

The biggest question is whether his offensive game is far enough along to give him a realistic path to NBA minutes. Toronto would need to see significant progression in his shooting and in his ability to make plays against higher-level competition for him to impact the rotation today.

Mbeng should be a player that the Raptors strongly consider for this spot!

Keba Keita Could Add Frontcourt Depth

Indiana Pacers center Keba Keita shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keba Keita offers a different profile as a developmental big. The 6-foot-8 centre played college basketball at Utah and BYU, finishing his final season with averages of 6.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 68 percent from the field.

His potential value comes from rebounding, rim protection and finishing around the basket. Those skills could give Toronto another frontcourt option to develop through the Raptors 905 system.

Keita would need to show that his defensive instincts and physical tools translate against stronger competition. His offensive game is still developing, but he could be worth considering if Toronto wants to invest in a big man who can defend the paint and finish plays.

Keita is a spectacular vertical athlete who is remarkably strong, and despite needing significant development, he could carve out a Quincy Acy-like role in the future.

John Poulakidas Could Provide Valuable Shooting

Dallas Mavericks guard John Poulakidas against the Phoenix Suns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Poulakidas stands out because of one particularly valuable skill: shooting.

The 6-foot-6 guard played at Yale before going undrafted in 2025. He later made an impression with Dallas, averaging 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13 regular-season appearances while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range.

Toronto could use another player who forces defences to respect the perimeter. Reliable shooting creates more room for the Raptors' primary creators, punishes defensive rotations and gives the offence another option when drives to the basket are unavailable.

Poulakidas would still need to prove that he can contribute in other areas, particularly defence and playmaking. But his shooting and offensive intelligence offer a clear potential NBA-level strength.

Milos Uzan Could Be a Developmental Guard

Boston Celtics guard Milos Uzan dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milos Uzan is another name worth considering for the Toronto Raptors' final two-way spot, particularly if the organization wants to add another young guard with playmaking potential and a winning style of play.

The former Houston guard averaged 11.1 points and 4.0 assists per game during his final college season, posting a 3.08 assist-to-turnover ratio while shooting 34.3 percent from three-point range. His ability to facilitate the offence and create opportunities for teammates could make him an interesting developmental option.

Uzan also received an opportunity with the Boston Celtics, signing an Exhibit 10 contract before being waived on October 17.

The biggest question is whether Uzan can become a consistent enough shooter to earn NBA minutes. His passing and decision-making provide a foundation, but he would need to continue improving his perimeter shooting and defensive consistency.

For Toronto, Uzan would represent a longer-term prospect who could run the G-League program this season. He may not offer the immediate NBA experience of some other options, but his ability to handle the ball and facilitate could make him a worthwhile option if the Raptors want to add another guard to their pipeline.

Who Should the Toronto Raptors Target?

Dallas Mavericks guard John Poulakidas against the Phoenix Suns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poulakidas should be Toronto's primary target for its remaining two-way spot. The 6-foot-6 guard offers a valuable NBA-level skill in his perimeter shooting, having shot 47.3 percent from three-point range across 24 regular-season G League games before joining Dallas. The Mavericks waived him on October 17, making him a name the Raptors should seriously consider.

Mbeng would be a strong secondary option. His defensive intensity and ability to pressure opposing guards could give Toronto a different kind of contributor, particularly because the team prioritizes perimeter defence and he offers the size, strength and movement to comfortably take reps at the point-of-attack.

All of these options provide the Raptors with different functionality, experience, play-styles and upside. But each, in their own right, can be an excellent addition to the Raptors organization and help further the team’s evolution.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.