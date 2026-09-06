The Case for the Raptors Winning the 2027 NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors face long odds to be the team hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June as the NBA's next champions, but they have a better chance than most of the 30 teams in the league going into the year.

The Raptors were one of nine teams still in the running for a championship at the time of their elimination in Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs back in May. That puts them in an elite group of teams that could have a chance to take it home this season.

Here's a look at why the Raptors can beat the odds and come out on top.

Raptors Could Have NBA's Best Defence

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offence wins games, but defence wins championships. Since 1981, 28 out of 46 champions have had defensive ratings in the top five of the league. Last season, the Raptors ranked fifth in the NBA in defensive rating at 113.25.

Only the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and Oklahoma City Thunder had better defensive ratings. All four of those teams finished in the top two of their conference. This bodes very well for the Raptors, who should benefit from another summer with the same core together.

The Raptors are in a very tough Eastern Conference, with most teams vying for the playoffs this season. Toronto's mix of young talent and experience should have them right in the thick of things in the East.

We have seen teams jump from the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference playoff picture to the top within a season. The Pistons went from the number six seed in 2025 to the number one seed in 2026, proving that teams can continue their ascent in the East if they can keep the same core of players together.

Versatility Also Helps

The Raptors also have a lot of players that can mix and match and play multiple positions. Their lineup optionality gives them a chance to compete against all types of teams in the league. They can play small if they need to, they can play with four guards if they need to, and the players on the court can morph themselves into whatever type of player they need for that given night.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Alan Graves are great examples of this, as are Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Ja'Kobe Walter, among others. Toronto's ability to play multiple styles should be a winning formula if they can stay healthy as a unit.

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