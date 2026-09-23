2 Raptors Storylines I'm Buying (and 1 I'm Not) Entering Training Camp

The Toronto Raptors are expected to have a big 2026-27 campaign after acquiring Kawhi Leonard in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors can be championship contenders, so the work they put in over the next couple of weeks will be paramount to their success. Here's a look at two storylines that I'm buying going into training camp and one that I'm not.

Buy: This is Still Scottie Barnes' Team

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes argues a call with referee Nick Buchert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the addition of Leonard, the Raptors will have to decide how their hierarchy will look.

Scottie Barnes has been the best player for the Raptors over the past couple of years, and I don't believe the Leonard trade changes that. Even though Leonard is coming off a season in which he averaged 27.9 points per game, a career high for the 14-year veteran, the team should still be built around Barnes and his abilities.

Barnes is entering his age-25 season, and it's possible that the best is yet to come for him. He's been an All-Star in two of his first five seasons, including last year, when he was on the All-Defensive Second Team and fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Barnes and Leonard could form the league's best defensive duo on the wing, but the Raptors should still build through Barnes as their primary piece.

Buy: Collin Murray-Boyles Could Start

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to get to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen whether second-year pro Collin Murray-Boyles will start or come off the bench this season. Murray-Boyles can fit into a number of different lineups for the Raptors, making him one of the more valuable players on the roster. His efforts during the team's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers suggest that he could be available for a larger role.

While Murray-Boyles might not be in the starting lineup or on the depth chart, he will likely be called upon if Leonard, Barnes, or even Jakob Poeltl are out for any injury or reason.

Sell: Raptors Will Make Another Trade

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster looks on as his players warm up before playing the Cleveland Cavaliers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have the ability to keep their foot on the gas after making their Leonard trade. They spent nearly the entire offseason waiting for this trade to take place, which ultimately resulted in very few moves happening outside of the blockbuster deal.

Now that Leonard is in place and the roster is at 14 players following the conversion of rookie guard Jaden Bradley's contract, Toronto could look to make one more move to get better going into the season. Ultimately, I think the Raptors will wait until the trade deadline to determine whether to make any upgrades. The team is well-constructed currently, and they should try to figure out whether this group has any traction before making any changes.

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