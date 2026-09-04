The Raptors Rated Way Too High, Low in NBA 2K27

NBA 2K27 comes out today, and the Toronto Raptors are ranked 82 overall as a team.

Only the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have a higher rating, which is a sign that Toronto has one of the better teams in the game.

Here's a look at where the Raptors rank and which players are too high and too low:

Player Rating Kawhi Leonard 93 Scottie Barnes 88 RJ Barrett 82 Immanuel Quickley 82 Collin Murray-Boyles 80 Jakob Poeltl 79 Jamal Shead 76 Ja'Kobe Walter 76 Jamison Battle 74 Kyle Anderson 73 Trey Jemison III 71 Trayce Jackson-Davis 71 Andre Jackson Jr. 71 Allen Graves 71 Alijah Martin 70 Malachi Smith 70 Jaden Bradley 69 Chucky Hepburn 68

Too High: Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl during warm up before game three of the first round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jakob Poeltl comes in at a 79, but that might be a little too ambitious. Poeltl is a starting center in the league, which should give him around a high-70s placement, but his regression from the 2024-25 campaign to last year isn't quite reflected in his 2K rating.

Poeltl has not played in 60 games during a season for the last three years, which is a cause for concern when it comes to his availability. During the team's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he struggled to stay on the floor and averaged only seven points per game. Poeltl's back injuries and age might be catching up to him, and that could be reflected in his rating as the season progresses.

If I had to come up with a new rating for Pirtle, I would probably lean around the 76 or 77. The 79 rating isn't egregious, but considering where Jamal Shead is, I believe the two might have their places mixed up.

Too Low: Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shead is going into his third season in the league, and there is still a lot of room for growth for the former second-round pick. Shead is the fastest player on the team, with a 93 speed rating, but his perimeter defence might not be as high as it could be. He is only 6-1, so that definitely hurts his rating, but Shead's defence is better than he is getting credit for.

Shead came in clutch during the playoffs last season for the Raptors, and that is primarily why his rating should be a little bit higher. Shead proved that he could step in at a moment's notice to be a strong contributor, and if he shows that more in the upcoming season, his 2K rating should rise.

He's set at a 76, but a 77 or 78 rating is probably more appropriate.

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