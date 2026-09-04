The Raptors Rated Way Too High, Low in NBA 2K27
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NBA 2K27 comes out today, and the Toronto Raptors are ranked 82 overall as a team.
Only the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have a higher rating, which is a sign that Toronto has one of the better teams in the game.
Here's a look at where the Raptors rank and which players are too high and too low:
Player
Rating
Kawhi Leonard
93
Scottie Barnes
88
RJ Barrett
82
Immanuel Quickley
82
Collin Murray-Boyles
80
Jakob Poeltl
79
Jamal Shead
76
Ja'Kobe Walter
76
Jamison Battle
74
Kyle Anderson
73
Trey Jemison III
71
Trayce Jackson-Davis
71
Andre Jackson Jr.
71
Allen Graves
71
Alijah Martin
70
Malachi Smith
70
Jaden Bradley
69
Chucky Hepburn
68
Too High: Jakob Poeltl
Jakob Poeltl comes in at a 79, but that might be a little too ambitious. Poeltl is a starting center in the league, which should give him around a high-70s placement, but his regression from the 2024-25 campaign to last year isn't quite reflected in his 2K rating.
Poeltl has not played in 60 games during a season for the last three years, which is a cause for concern when it comes to his availability. During the team's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he struggled to stay on the floor and averaged only seven points per game. Poeltl's back injuries and age might be catching up to him, and that could be reflected in his rating as the season progresses.
If I had to come up with a new rating for Pirtle, I would probably lean around the 76 or 77. The 79 rating isn't egregious, but considering where Jamal Shead is, I believe the two might have their places mixed up.
Too Low: Jamal Shead
Shead is going into his third season in the league, and there is still a lot of room for growth for the former second-round pick. Shead is the fastest player on the team, with a 93 speed rating, but his perimeter defence might not be as high as it could be. He is only 6-1, so that definitely hurts his rating, but Shead's defence is better than he is getting credit for.
Shead came in clutch during the playoffs last season for the Raptors, and that is primarily why his rating should be a little bit higher. Shead proved that he could step in at a moment's notice to be a strong contributor, and if he shows that more in the upcoming season, his 2K rating should rise.
He's set at a 76, but a 77 or 78 rating is probably more appropriate.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener