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The Raptors Rated Way Too High, Low in NBA 2K27

NBA 2K27 is released worldwide today, but some of the Toronto Raptors don't have the appropriate ratings.
Jeremy Brener|
Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.
Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Toronto Raptors

NBA 2K27 comes out today, and the Toronto Raptors are ranked 82 overall as a team.

Only the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have a higher rating, which is a sign that Toronto has one of the better teams in the game.

Here's a look at where the Raptors rank and which players are too high and too low:

Player

Rating

Kawhi Leonard

93

Scottie Barnes

88

RJ Barrett

82

Immanuel Quickley

82

Collin Murray-Boyles

80

Jakob Poeltl

79

Jamal Shead

76

Ja'Kobe Walter

76

Jamison Battle

74

Kyle Anderson

73

Trey Jemison III

71

Trayce Jackson-Davis

71

Andre Jackson Jr.

71

Allen Graves

71

Alijah Martin

70

Malachi Smith

70

Jaden Bradley

69

Chucky Hepburn

68

Too High: Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl during warm up before game three of the first round
Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl during warm up before game three of the first round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jakob Poeltl comes in at a 79, but that might be a little too ambitious. Poeltl is a starting center in the league, which should give him around a high-70s placement, but his regression from the 2024-25 campaign to last year isn't quite reflected in his 2K rating.

Poeltl has not played in 60 games during a season for the last three years, which is a cause for concern when it comes to his availability. During the team's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he struggled to stay on the floor and averaged only seven points per game. Poeltl's back injuries and age might be catching up to him, and that could be reflected in his rating as the season progresses.

If I had to come up with a new rating for Pirtle, I would probably lean around the 76 or 77. The 79 rating isn't egregious, but considering where Jamal Shead is, I believe the two might have their places mixed up.

Too Low: Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shead is going into his third season in the league, and there is still a lot of room for growth for the former second-round pick. Shead is the fastest player on the team, with a 93 speed rating, but his perimeter defence might not be as high as it could be. He is only 6-1, so that definitely hurts his rating, but Shead's defence is better than he is getting credit for.

Shead came in clutch during the playoffs last season for the Raptors, and that is primarily why his rating should be a little bit higher. Shead proved that he could step in at a moment's notice to be a strong contributor, and if he shows that more in the upcoming season, his 2K rating should rise.

He's set at a 76, but a 77 or 78 rating is probably more appropriate.

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Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

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