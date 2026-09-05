Where Raptors' Darko Rajakovic Ranks Among Eastern Conference Head Coaches

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is going into his fourth season with the franchise after signing a long-term extension earlier in the offseason.

Rajakovic's new deal is a sign that the Raptors are happy with his contributions and a symbol of trust in his vision to take Toronto to the next level. Rajakovic is among some pretty strong coaches in the Eastern Conference, so here's a ranking of where he stands compared to some of his colleagues.

New Coaches

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney takes media questions during a press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Sweeney (Orlando Magic), Tiago Splitter (Chicago Bulls), Taylor Jenkins (Milwaukee Bucks)

Sweeney, Splitter and Jenkins are going into their first seasons as head coaches for their respective franchises.

Sweeney has no prior head coaching experience, and he is set to take over the Magic, who have been in the playoffs in each of the last three years. Splitter was an interim head coach for the Portland Trailblazers last season, and he led them to a 42-40 record, which was good enough to claim the number seven seed in the Western Conference. Jenkins has been on the couch for a year, but before that, he was coaching the Memphis Grizzlies from 2019 to 2025, taking them to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

Tank Commanders

Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Keefe (Washington Wizards), Jordi Fernandez (Brooklyn Nets)

Keefe and Fernandez have been with their teams for multiple seasons, despite not breaking out of the lottery. They each have extensive experience in developmental roles, and their respective franchises are hoping that experience will one day pay off.

There is something to be said about continuity in coaching staffs in the NBA, and how that is the optimal way to grow. That's how the Wizards and Nets are approaching things, and they feel as though their lack of success is not indicative of the coach in charge. Maybe that will change in the next year or so, but for now they find themselves playing the long game with their respective teams.

Rising Stars

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic looks towards the bench during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charles Lee (Charlotte Hornets), Darko Rajakovic (Toronto Raptors), J.B. Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons), Kenny Atkinson (Cleveland Cavaliers), Quin Snyder (Atlanta Hawks)

If there was a way to break up this tier, Lee and Rajakovic would be on one side, while Bickerstaff, Atkinson, and Snyder are on the other. The three coaches ahead of Rajakovic are all on their second team or third team and have learned from the mistakes they made in their previous stops.

Lee and Rajakovic are two very young coaches who are hoping that their philosophy can get their teams to the next level. Lee is only in his third season with the Hornets, and he was able to improve their record by 25 games from 2024-25 to 2025-26.

Rajakovic started a year before Lee, and he has seen a 21-game improvement in his three years, going from 25 wins in 2023-24 to 46 in 2025-26. The Raptors still have a lot of room for growth, and as long as Rajakovic continues to keep them on this upward trajectory, they will have a chance to reach their pinnacle.

Former Champions Looking For More Glory

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse looks on after game four of the second round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Nurse (Philadelphia 76ers), Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics)

Nurse and Mazzulla have each won championships within the last decade and have the chance to continue competing for more.

Nurse led the Raptors to a title in 2019 and was with the team until 2023, before Rajakovic took over. In his five seasons with the Raptors, Nurse went 227-163, which was good for a .582 winning percentage. He led the Raptors to the playoffs three times in five years and already has a pair of playoff appearances in three years with the 76ers.

Future Hall-of-Famers

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks to reporters. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Brown (New York Knicks), Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers), Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat)

This should be the mark for Rajakovic as he continues to help the Raptors grow. Each of the three coaches in this tier will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame once their careers have come to an end.

Brown just won his first championship as a head coach, but he also has won four titles as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. His resume is much more impressive than many give him credit for, and there's still a chance he can grow into that as he continues to make a mark for the Knicks.

Carlisle ranks 11th all-time in wins for head coaches, and he has a chance to move into the top 10 if the Pacers finish above .500 this season. Everyone in the top 10 is in the Hall of Fame already, and Carlisle looks like he's set to join them very soon.

Spoelstra is 17th on the list, but he is also 11 years younger than Carlisle. Spoelstra has coached the Heat since 2008, making him the longest-tenured coach for any team in the NBA.

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