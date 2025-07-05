Predicting the Toronto Raptors Rotation After Offseason Moves
The Toronto Raptors’ roster is nearly set, with 14 players on standard contracts and second-round pick Alijah Martin expected to take the final spot. With most of the offseason business complete, the focus now shifts to how the rotation will shape up behind what looks like a fairly locked-in starting five.
Starting Five Looks Locked In
Barring injuries, Toronto’s starters are in place: Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in the backcourt, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram on the wings, and Jakob Poeltl anchoring the middle. It’s a group built on size, playmaking, and improved spacing, especially with Ingram’s arrival bringing another dynamic scoring threat.
Quickley will run the offense with Barnes and Ingram both taking on playmaking responsibilities. Poeltl remains a stabilizing force inside, and Barrett rounds out what Toronto hopes will be a far more cohesive and productive starting unit.
Wings Will Battle for Minutes
Ochai Agbaji appears to be the early favorite to be the first wing off the bench. The 6-foot-5 guard defends, knocks down open shots, and rarely makes mistakes. He checks the boxes head coach Darko Rajaković values in a rotation player.
“Anybody who is going to be able to do both things is going to win a roster spot and going to earn more minutes,” Rajaković said. “There is no more just, ‘Oh, he’s a specialist at doing something.’”
Agbaji will be competing with Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter. Dick is the best shooter of the three, but his defense remains a work in progress. Walter offers more balance and defensive upside, though he’s still developing on the offensive end. If Toronto opts for a nine-man rotation, one of them could find himself outside the regular mix.
Bench Core Taking Shape
Jamal Shead is expected to serve as the backup point guard. The rookie has already drawn praise for his maturity, toughness, and defensive instincts. He projects as a steady hand behind Quickley.
In the frontcourt, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles will battle for backup minutes. Mamukelashvili brings floor spacing and professional experience as a stretch five, while Murray-Boyles adds energy, rebounding, and versatility. His fit as a rookie remains to be seen.
Toronto will likely enter camp with nine rotation spots fairly secure. The tenth could fluctuate game to game depending on matchups and injuries.
Development Group Lined Up
The rest of the roster is built around long-term potential. Martin, Jamison Battle, and Jonathan Mogbo are expected to start the year with Raptors 905. Martin is a physical two-way guard, Battle is a capable scorer still improving defensively, and Mogbo may see time at small-ball center but is still developing.
Chucky Hepburn and Ulrich Chomche, both on two-way deals, offer depth in the backcourt and frontcourt. Garrett Temple returns more as a mentor than a player, helping guide Toronto’s young core with professionalism and leadership.
What Comes Next
The Raptors are betting on internal growth. They’ve locked in their starters, built a young and competitive bench, and brought stability to the coaching staff. With only a few roles in question, the competition at camp will be about who steps up and claims those remaining minutes.