Raptors Open Summer League Playoffs vs. Kings: Where to Watch & What to Watch For
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Sacramento Kings to open the Summer League playoffs on Saturday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
It's officially Summer League playoffs.
The Toronto Raptors will look to punch their ticket to the Summer League final on Saturday when they take on the Sacramento Kings at 4 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors were the No. 1 seed coming out of the Summer League round robin and now it's time to show what they can do in the playoffs. It'll be two do-or-die games for Toronto to win their first Summer League championship and the key will be slowing down Nique Clifford who has been among the very best rookies in Las Vegas so far.
- Toronto's defense has been incredible through four games, forcing 117 turnovers and turning those opportunities into transition buckets at the other end. The team's on-ball pressure has been ferocious, picking up teams in the full court, and wearing down opposing guards. Given the Raptors' offensive struggles of their own, Toronto is going to need that defense to continue to create chaos if it's going to survive.
- Collin Murray-Boyles was the breakout star for Toronto on Thursday night with a 20-point performance that really carried the Raptors. He's been phenomenal defensively so far, shuffling his feet on the perimeter and using his strength to wall off drivers trying to turn the corner to score inside. Toronto needs to keep him involved offensively as more than just a floor spacer on the offensive end by using him as a screener and offensive hub who can playmake for others.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -3 point favorites with an implied win probability of 60.6% The total for the game is 185.5.
Further Reading
Published