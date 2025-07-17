Report: Celtics Turned Down Toronto Raptors’ RJ Barrett Offer for Jrue Holiday
The Toronto Raptors were reportedly willing to part with RJ Barrett and the No. 9 pick in last month’s draft in an aggressive pursuit of Jrue Holiday.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, who spoke with CLNS Media Boston Sports Network, Toronto is believed to have offered a package involving Barrett and the ninth overall pick to the Boston Celtics in an effort to acquire the veteran guard. The deal reportedly focused on shedding Barrett’s $57.3 million contract over the next two years. Boston ultimately declined and chose to trade Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons, whose $27.7 million salary will expire at the end of the season.
Holiday, 35, still has $104.4 million remaining on his contract and has already shown signs of decline. Despite that, Toronto appeared seriously interested in acquiring the former All-Defensive guard.
Toronto was previously reported to have included the 25-year-old in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans at the deadline as part of the Brandon Ingram deal. The Pelicans ultimately opted for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and a first-round pick from Toronto.
Barrett remains a complicated trade chip. He is a talented but inefficient scorer who made strides as a playmaker last season. However, his defense remains inconsistent, and his sizable contract continues to make it difficult to find strong value in return.
Boston’s decision to accept Simons over Barrett and a top-10 pick suggests how limited Barrett’s market appears to be. Even when packaged with a lottery pick, the Raptors were unable to finalize the deal.
Toronto ultimately kept the No. 9 selection and used it to draft South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles.