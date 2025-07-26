Report: Toronto Raptors Considering Bobby Webster and Other Big Names for President
Bobby Webster may be the leading internal candidate to replace Masai Ujiri as Toronto Raptors president, but he is not alone. CAA Executive Search has submitted its list of external names to MLSE, and the organization is now weighing whether to promote from within or make a bigger move.
According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, league insiders believe Webster is in a strong position to replace Ujiri. It’d be a promotion for Webster who has been Toronto’s general manager under Ujiri since 2017.
Webster is reportedly interested in the role and remains highly respected across the league and within MLSE. That, along with the nature of candidates CAA has reached out to, suggests an internal promotion could be the likeliest path, according to Grange. Most of the external names reported are considered lower-tier executives who would make more sense joining a front office led by Webster, not replacing him outright.
Still, MLSE has done its homework on a few more experienced options. One notable candidate is Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley, a Brampton native and former Raptors assistant GM. He worked alongside Bryan Colangelo during his time in Toronto and has a long-standing relationship with Webster. While it’s unclear whether he would be considered for the top job or a senior supporting role, Eversley’s name has come up as a serious person of interest, per Grange.
Other names on MLSE’s radar include Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan and former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey, who is now an executive with the Detroit Pistons. Casey has reportedly met with MLSE president Keith Pelley as part of the process, according to Sportsnet. Former Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair, who won NBA Executive of the Year in 2023, is also believed to have spoken with Pelley after being let go by Sacramento earlier this year.
One of the most intriguing external possibilities is Kevin Pritchard. The Pacers president has led Indiana to back-to-back conference finals, including this year’s trip to the NBA Finals. Grange reports that Pritchard may be MLSE’s preferred choice, though any attempt to hire him would be complicated by his existing contract with Indiana.
No decision has been made, and MLSE is continuing to evaluate its options. But unless the organization is swayed by a major external candidate, all signs continue to point toward Webster as the most likely successor.