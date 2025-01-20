Two Western Conference Teams Said to Be Interested in Raptors Forward Chris Boucher
The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a potential suitor for Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher as next month’s trade deadline approaches.
According to Matt Moore of FanSided, both the Spurs and Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in the 6-foot-9 forward. San Antonio is reportedly seeking additional frontcourt depth behind Victor Wembanyama, while Denver is “desperately” looking to bolster its rotation for a playoff push.
SNY’s Ian Begley was the first to report Denver’s interest in Boucher.
The Spurs appear better positioned to facilitate a trade, given their financial flexibility as a team operating below the luxury tax. Backup point guard Tre Jones, who is on an expiring contract, could be a centerpiece in a potential deal with Toronto. Additionally, the Spurs hold a second-round pick in this year’s draft, courtesy of the Chicago Bulls, which could sweeten the package.
Toronto tried to move Boucher at last year’s trade deadline but was unable to find a suitor for the Canadian forward, who at the time still had one year remaining on his contract. Now, with Boucher on an expiring $10.8 million deal, a trade is more feasible, although the return will likely be limited.
Denver’s interest is more complicated due to the team’s lack of tradable mid-sized contracts. A potential deal would likely require the Raptors to take back Zeke Nnaji, whose multi-year deal might deter Toronto from moving forward.
Boucher has appeared in 37 games this season, averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Though he’s been in and out of the Raptors’ rotation, the 32-year-old could provide playoff teams with valuable bench depth as a high-energy forward.
The trade deadline is set for Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.