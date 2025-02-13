Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors Fall to Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 131, Toronto Raptors 108
Learning Opportunities
That was ugly.
There’s not much else to say. Cleveland showed why it’s the best team in the league, and it did so in a hurry. Max Strus drained four threes in the first five minutes, and before the first quarter was even over, the Cavaliers had built a 20-point lead.
Given the circumstances, it wasn’t all that surprising.
The Raptors were on the second night of a back-to-back, shorthanded, and probably already thinking about a week off in the sun with the All-Star break looming. They put up some resistance outscoring the Cavaliers in the second and third, but this one was never really in doubt.
And chances are, it won’t be the last time this season looks like this. Toronto has made it clear there’s no rush to bring back Brandon Ingram as he continues dealing with an ankle injury. Jakob Poeltl remains without a firm timetable for his return from a hip injury. With the Raptors focused on lottery positioning and developing their youngest players, these kinds of nights are bound to happen.
The key now is to find the developmental opportunities amid the losses and hope that, at some point this spring, all the losing proves to be worth it.
More Shooting
The Raptors need more shooting.
That was part of the rationale behind acquiring Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline. Toronto is confident it can help Ingram transition from a mid-range specialist to a more consistent three-point threat, something he’s shown flashes of in the past. But even that might not be enough.
Just look at Cleveland. The Cavaliers have five players averaging at least five three-point attempts per game this season, and four of them are knocking them down at a 38% clip or better.
Toronto is nowhere near that level of firepower. Immanuel Quickley is a strong shooter, though he had an off night Wednesday. Gradey Dick has the potential to be one but hasn’t fully put it together this year. Ingram should help once he’s healthy, but beyond that, the list of reliable floor-spacers dries up quickly.
Maybe the Raptors can find something in Jamison Battle, whom they just signed to a multi-year minimum deal. He’s limited defensively, but when it comes to knocking down threes, that’s his specialty. He cashed in a trio of three in 11 minutes
Barrett’s Return
Five games off with a concussion didn’t seem to slow down RJ Barrett at all. The Canadian forward picked up right where he left off before the injury, leading the Raptors in scoring with 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting in 28 minutes.
There’s already been speculation that Barrett could be on the trade block this summer, especially with the financial squeeze Toronto might face once Ingram’s new deal kicks in. If that’s the case, there should be interest. He’s not a perfect player, but his ability to get into the paint and score at an impressive rate is a valuable skill.
Up Next: Miami Heat
The Raptors will have a week off for the All-Star break before Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat come to town on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.