Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors Conclude Season With Loss to Spurs
It’s over.
A 125–118 loss to the San Antonio Spurs brings the 2024–25 season to a close for the Toronto Raptors.
Was it fun? Not really. They finished 30–52, five wins better than last year but not much more encouraging. A 12–10 stretch dating back to early March hurt their lottery odds without ever pushing them into real play-in contention.
Put simply: it was another year stuck in the middle.
So what did we learn?
- Scottie Barnes has work to do on the offensive end. His shooting numbers dipped across the board, and aside from a strong start in the mid-range, efficiency was a concern. He closed the season with 35 points on Sunday but finished the year shooting just 27% from three-point range, and even his finishing at the rim took a step back. A lingering hand injury didn’t help, but if the Raptors hope to make real progress, they’ll need more from the former All-Star.
- On the positive side, Ochai Agbaji’s development as a reliable three-point shooter was one of the most encouraging surprises of the season. The 24-year-old wing finished the year shooting 39.9% from deep, a major leap considering how things looked last season and over the summer. The Kansas product has carved out a real role as a 3 and D contributor.
- From a tanking perspective, the second half of the season was a letdown. But in terms of organizational depth, there were bright spots. The 2024 draft class showed real promise. Jamal Shead looks ready to take over as the full-time backup point guard next season. Ja’Kobe Walter finished strong and validated his first-round selection. Jonathan Mogbo had an up-and-down rookie year but made the most of his late-season opportunities, recording a career-high 14 rebounds to go with 10 assists and nine points against the Spurs. Even undrafted sharpshooter Jamison Battle made a strong case for a roster spot, finishing the year shooting 40.2% from behind the arc and knocking down 105 triples, including 7 on Sunday.
This offseason will be a pivotal one. The Raptors will add another lottery pick and begin laying the groundwork for a postseason push next season. A major shakeup feels unlikely after the mid-season addition of Brandon Ingram, but these next few months will be crucial for internal growth and roster refinement.
Now the lottery years are expected to be behind them.
Next season is officially go time.
Up Next: Locker Cleanout
The Raptors will hold locker cleanout day on Monday, with Darko Rajaković and a member of the front office expected to speak later in the week. After that, it’s all eyes on the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, and a whole lot of crossed fingers.