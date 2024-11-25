Takeaways as Raptors Rookie Stands Out in Loss to Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 122, Toronto Raptors 108
More Mogbo
Jonathan Mogbo is a throwback to Toronto's previous era.
Remember Vision 6'9? Back then the Raptors were trying to build a team almost exclusively out of long and versatile wings. It didn't quite work out for a variety of reasons including a little too much roster overlap. These days, though, the Raptors could use a few more players like Mogbo.
The 6-foot-7 wing seems to defend everyone on the court. On one possession in the second quarter, Mogbo switched off the 7-foot Evan Mobley and onto Cleveland's All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell when the Cavaliers tried to shake Scottie Barnes off Mitchell. It didn't seem to do much for Mitchell who was walled off trying to attack the hoop by the Raptors rookie.
When Jarrett Allen stepped out to the perimeter to set screens for the Cavaliers, Toronto elected to use Mogbo to defend him despite having Jakob Poeltl on the court. It's that kind of versatility from Mogbo that allows Poeltl to stay closer to the paint and opens up optionality for the Raptors.
Offensively, Mogbo is getting better too.
He nailed his second three-pointer of the season when Barnes found him in the corner for an open look and converted a driving floater around a screen from Poeltl. He finished the night with 13 points in addition to seven rebounds, a block, and a steal in 20 minutes.
Cavaliers a Cut Above
The Raptors had looked pretty good lately.
Two straight victories had Toronto feeling optimistic heading into a four-game road trip. The Cavaliers, however, put an end to that pretty quickly Sunday night. A 38-point first quarter for Cleveland put the Raptors in a deep hole early as Cleveland caught fire from three-point range. Turnovers and defensive miscues cost Toronto repeatedly.
Toronto's lack of three-point shooting has been an issue for the Raptors in both games against the Cavaliers this season. Not only does it create some lopsided tallies from three-point range, but Toronto is forced to attack the inside of Cleveland's defense where Mobley and Allen have caused problems for the Raptors.
The Raptors did come alive late in the third thanks to a pair of threes from Jamal Shead, pulling Toronto to within three. But that was as close as the Raptors would get. Mitchell caught fire to start the fourth and the Cavaliers began raining down three-pointers again without much Toronto could do to stop them.
Barnes Comes Alive Late
Barnes is beginning to figure out the Cavaliers.
The All-Star forward couldn't find a groove in the season opener and didn't look particularly good in the first half Sunday. He struggled with Mobley's size and was settling too often for outside and mid-range jump shots.
That, however, changed in the second half when Barnes took advantage of his minutes with Mobley off the court and kept that aggressiveness going through into the fourth quarter. He recovered from a slow start to drop 18 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
It wasn't the most efficient night from Barnes who still hasn't found his three-point shot this year, but the second half aggressiveness from Barnes was good to see.
Dick Exits Early
Gradey Dick exited Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with left calf soreness and did not return.
Up Next: Detroit Pistons
The Raptors will be right back at it Monday night when they continue their road trip against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET.