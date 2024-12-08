Takeaways for Toronto in Narrow Raptors Loss to Luka Doncic & Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks 125, Toronto Raptors 118
Supersized Guards
Toronto has taken a page out of Dallas’ playbook.
It started a few weeks ago when the Raptors opted to move Davion Mitchell to the bench, letting Scottie Barnes handle lead playmaking duties as a non-traditional point guard. The thought process from Toronto was a relatively straightforward one: Give the ball to the best player and let him figure it out. The Raptors had previously toyed with the idea of making Barnes something like a full-time point guard, but it wasn’t until this year with Immanuel Quickley sidelined that it became a reality.
Barnes has carried the load admirably, playing that supersized point guard role without issue. His knack for grabbing defensive rebounds and pushing the pace for Toronto, getting the Raptors early offensive opportunities sets him apart from most other guards in the league.
“His ability to play off the dribble, his vision to find his teammates, his shooting ability,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Barnes. “It used to always be a small guy was the point guard, but now we have guys that are 6’11”, 6’8” playing the point and it just changes the game, their vision, the window of passing is a little bit higher, and then also just their ability. These guys can all put it on the floor, get to the rim, and it just puts a lot of pressure on the defense.”
Barnes showed all of that against the Mavericks, albeit not in his most explosive effort. He opened the night with a pull-up three out of a pick-and-roll with Jakob Poeltl. He later hit a turnaround jumper in Luka Doncic fashion over PJ Washington. But it was Barnes’ playmaking that was the most impressive in what turned into a career-high 14-assist performance to go with his 19 points and eight rebounds.
He found Ochai Agbaji inside with a no-look pass to pull the Raptors to within eight in the middle of the fourth. Toronto clawed within five after Gradey Dick hit a pair of three-pointers who led Toronto with 27 points on Saturday. But the Raptors couldn't quite pull away as the Mavericks hit their free throws late to ice the game.
Barnes isn’t quite on Doncic’s level, but the hope for Toronto is Barnes can develop into something like a facsimile of Doncic in the way he controls the pace and flow of the game for the Mavericks. Few players blend the size, skill, and vision the way Doncic does but maybe one day Barnes can get somewhere relatively close.
Unstoppable Luka
There’s just no stopping Doncic.
It’s unbelievable the way Doncic is able to control the game, see passing lanes, and make plays that virtually nobody else in the league can make. Even when he’s corralled, he is still somehow able to maneuver his way into good looks for the Mavericks.
Just ask Jonathan Mogbo who actually managed to wall off Doncic twice in a single possession only for the superstar quasi-point guard to throw an over-the-head, behind-the-back no-look pass to Kyrie Irving who stood behind him for an open three.
But that wasn’t even Doncic’s most impressive play of the night.
He fired a laser from behind half-court to find Klay Thompson in the far corner for a Mavericks three. As if that wasn’t enough, he banked in a buzzer-beating three from just across half-court to end the first half.
Toronto opted to start the game with Barnes on Doncic and tried virtually every defensive scheme to stop him and Irving, but Dallas is just too good right now. Irving had 16 of his 29 in an explosive first quarter for the Mavericks while Doncic finished the night with 30 points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds.
Olynyk Returns
Kelly Olynyk made his season debut for the Raptors and seemed to pick up right where he left off. He spaced the floor effectively, nailing three three-pointers and finishing the night with 13 points off the bench.
The 33-year-old isn't particularly flashy, but he's an offensive connecter, who moves the ball, and takes rhythm shots when the ball finds him. He should help stabilize Toronto's second unit who came into Saturday night ranked 24th in scoring.
No Boucher
Olnyk’s return Saturday bumped Chris Boucher from the rotation for the first time this season. Toronto opted to use Jonathan Mogbo as its backup forward off the bench and moved away from both Boucher and rookie point guard Jamal Shead who didn’t play.
Boucher was in and out of the rotation last season and it’s been clear for a while now that he’s not part of the organization’s long-term plans. If there’s a suitor for him at the trade deadline, Toronto will certainly try to move on from Boucher.
